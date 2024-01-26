Steffi Graf once opened up about her woeful experience in New York during the 1993 US Open due to the intrusive nature of the media.

Graf entered the 1993 US Open as the top seed, vying for her third title at the prestigious New York Major. To create a more convenient and homely environment during her fortnight in the Big Apple, the German had invested in an apartment in the city.

Steffi Graf discussed this decision in a press conference at the US Open, disclosing that the move was driven by her desire to prioritize her comfort and avoid the confines of a hotel stay during the tournament.

"I do. I mean, I like New York, obviously. If you like a place, I think you just -- I mean, this tournament is part of New York. I mean, I just like it a lot. That is why -- I always wanted to have an apartment here, just, I mean, it always makes it more comfortable for me staying in the City; having your own place and not having to stay in a hotel," Steffi Graf said.

She was asked whether the allure of staying in New York was that she could lead a more inconspicuous life, unlike in Germany, where she had celebrity status. However, Graf revealed that maintaining a low profile was difficult even in the Big Apple.

The German divulged that her experience in New York had been far from ideal, as numerous photographers had stationed themselves outside her apartment and followed her everywhere.

"I wish. But it is difficult to -- actually didn't have a very good time this year here in New York, because I had a lot of photographers sitting outside my apartment, and they have been following me everywhere I was going. So, tell you the truth, I didn't have a very good time," she said.

Graf further disclosed that the media responsible for the intrusion was not American but rather of German origin.

"They are not. They are not Americans. They are Germans," she stated.

Looking back at Steffi Graf's campaign at US Open 1993

Steffi Graf poses with the US Open trophy

Steffi Graf kicked off her 1993 US Open campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Robin White. She delivered a similarly dominant performance in the second round, defeating Meredith McGrath 6-3, 6-1.

The German progressed to the fourth round after receiving a walkover from Judith Wiesner, who withdrew from the Major ahead of their clash. She then secured a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mary Pierce to reach the quarterfinals in New York.

Graf faced her first real test against fifth seed Gabriela Sabatini, claiming a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory over the Argentine. Subsequently, she battled back from a set down against Manuela Maleeva-Fragniere, defeating the Bulgarian 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Steffi Graf took on 12th seed Helena Sukova in the final. The German claimed a clinical 6-3, 6-3 win over Sukova to clinch her third US Open title and her 14th Grand Slam title overall.

