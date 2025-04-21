Madrid Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova
Date: April 22, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova preview
Fast-rising 19-year-old Alexandra Eala will face Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Tuesday (April 22).
Eala began her 2025 season with a semifinal run at the WTA Challenger event in Canberra, Australia in January. She then recorded her young career's best result at the Miami Open two months later, reaching the semifinals of the 1000-level event against all odds by beating the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko, and Madison Keys.
The teen phenom, who was ranked 140th in the world before her giant-killing spree in Miami, has since risen to a new career-high WTA ranking of 72. Since the main draw entry deadline came up a few weeks before her above feat, she had to take a wildcard entry into this year's Madrid Open.
Tomova, on the other hand, is ranked higher than her younger opponent but has failed to make her mark in 2025 thus far, going by her 5-9 win/loss record on the pro tour. The 30-year-old has played at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid on three occasions (2022-24) and has yet to go past the second round.
Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head
Eala and Tomova have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova odds
Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction
Eala will be eager to improve upon her second-round result at Caja Magica from last year. The Rafael Nadal acadamy graduate plays left-handed and possesses impressive shot selection for her age. The Filipino can also turn defense into offense at a moment's notice, which is a quality that has enabled her recent tour-level breakthrough.
Tomova is a righty and plays far more conservatively, with her defensive two-handed backhand being her strongest weapon. While the 19-year-old is relatively inexperienced on clay, the high-altitude courts in Madrid should allow her to hit past her older opponent.
Pick: Eala to win in straight sets.