Madrid Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (12) Ben Shelton vs (22) Jakub Mensik

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik preview

Ben Shelton hits a backhand at the Madrid Masters 2025 | Image Source: Getty

12th-seeded Ben Shelton will face reigning Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Masters on Sunday (April 27).

Shelton has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour this year, as evidenced by his 15-8 win/loss record. The American reached his second career semifinals at the Australian Open in January. The World No. 13 has since failed to go deep at a big tournament apart from the Indian Wells Masters, where he reached the quarterfinals.

Having received a first-round Bye in Madrid, the 22-year-old showed impressive resilience in his second-round outing against claycourt specialist Mariano Navone. The Argentine served for the match at 5-4 up in the second set before the 12th seed scripted a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 comeback victory in two hours and 19 minutes.

Mensik, meanwhile, has enjoyed smooth sailing at Caja Magica as the 22nd seed, which he achieved by going all the way in Miami last month. The 19-year-old Czech defeated American qualifier Ethan Quinn 7-6(4), 6-1 to reach the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time in his career.

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

Shelton and Mensik are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The two youngsters split their victories at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters and the 2025 ASB Classic, with the former being won by the American and the latter by the Czech.

Ben Shelton vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik tracks down a ball in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Shelton displayed some gritty shotmaking during his second-round victory against Navone, hitting his topspin forehand with conviction and not being afraid to hit it down the middle. That said, the American will not get as much time on his groundstrokes against a player of Mensik's caliber.

The World No. 23 has impressed fans with his two-handed backhand and razor-sharp focus lately. The teen phenom is also capable of firing down first-serve bombs at a whim on crucial points, which will put pressure on Shelton's own service games.

This match at the Madrid Open is likely to go down to the wire. While the 12th seed has not found a good rhythm during this year's claycourt swing yet, his lefty forehand will slightly nudge the match in his favor.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets

