Madrid Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (17) Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari

Date: April 29, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari preview

Maria Sakkari celebrates after reaching Madrid Open 4R | Image Source: Getty

17th-seeded Elina Svitolina will face former semifinalist Maria Sakkari for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open on Tuesday (April 29).

Svitolina has been playing well lately, having picked up her 18th career WTA singles title at the Open de Rouen last week. The World No. 17 has carried her rich vein of form into the Madrid Open. Having received a first-round Bye, the Ukrainian defeated Great Britain's Sonay Kartal 6-3, 6-1 in her opener at Caja Magica before upsetting 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the 1000-level event for the first time in her career.

Sakkari, meanwhile, struggled with a shoulder injury in the second half of last year, which eventually curtailed her season. The Greek subsequently failed to go deep at tour-level events in the first three months of 2025, losing 13 of her first 20 matches and falling outside the women's top 50 for the first time since 2018.

The former World No. 3 has made plenty of amends in Madrid, though, defeating fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, 29th-seeded Magda Linette, and China's Wang Xinyu without the loss of a single set to book her place in the second week of the tournament. She will be eager to emulate her 2023 semifinal run at Caja Magica this week.

Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Svitolina and Sakkari are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head record on the WTA Tour. The two players haven't faced off since 2021, though, with their fourth-round meeting in Madrid being their first outside hardcourt or grass.

Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari odds

Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Elina Svitolina hits a forehand in Madrid | Image Source: Getty

Svitolina has one of the best footwork and shot selection on the WTA Tour, which makes up for her lack of firepower. While the former World No. 3 is inconsistent on her serve, she put together a good display during her third-round match at the Madrid Open against Rybakina, winning 76% of her first-serve points.

Sakkari, meanwhile, also doesn't have an attacking game in particular, but dominates from the baseline with her rally tolerance and endurance. The World No. 82 has a stable return game and will be looking to make inroads on her higher-ranked opponent's serve during their fourth-round clash.

While Svitolina is the more in-form player of the two currently, Sakkari has looked very determined this fortnight to put her recent struggles behind her. In that context, the Greek might just manage to spring up an upset over the Ukrainian.

Pick: Sakkari to win in three sets.

