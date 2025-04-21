Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: April 22, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their match on day 7 of the Miami Open. Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will face Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Tuesday (April 22). The winner of this match plays Madison Keys next.

Ad

Trending

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is playing her first match on clay this season, almost one month after her fourth-round loss at the Miami Open against Jasmine Paolini. Osaka was posting her photos and videos on Instagram story as she was preparing on clay but waited a few weeks before entering her first event on the surface.

27-year-old Osaka has a 9-4 win-loss record in 2025. She started the season by reaching the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she retired in the final against Clara Tauson due to an injury. She has also beaten top 25 players Liudmila Samsonova and Karolina Muchova this season.

Ad

World No. 59 Bronzetti has a 9-11 win-loss record this season and she has not won a match on clay in 2025 yet. The Italian lost in straight sets 2-6, 3-6 against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah at the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole last week.

Lucia Bronzetti of Italy in action against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the first round on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Source: Getty

26-year-old Bronzetti also lost in the first round of the Charleston Open on clay earlier this month. She lost to Zhang Shuai 5-7, 7-5, 4-6. Her best result of the season came at the Transylvania Open, where she reached the final.

Ad

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Naomi Osaka leads Lucia Bronzetti 2-0 in their head-to-head record. Osaka won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 when they met in the first round of the 2024 French Open. She won their meeting in straight sets in the first round of the China Open 2024.

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka TBD TBD TBD Lucia Bronzetti TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Naomi Osaka has a 6-5 win-loss record at the Madrid Open. She has not lost the first round in Madrid since her main draw debut at the event in 2018. She reached the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open in 2019, when she lost to Belinda Bencic in three sets.

Clay court is not Osaka's favorite surface and she has never reached a WTA tour final on clay but will still be the favorite to win this match against Bronzetti. Osaka would have the psychological edge against Bronzetti as she has won their previous two meetings.

Ad

Lucia Bronzetti is making her third main draw appearance at the Madrid Open. She has a 1-2 win-loss record at the event. The Italian has won just one WTA title in her career and that was at the Rabat Grand Prix in 2023.

Bronzetti has never beaten a top 10 player in her career. She faced Elena Rybakina in the second round of the Madrid Open last year but lost in straight sets. It could be difficult for her to end her losing streak against Osaka, considering her form.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline