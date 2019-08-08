Masters 1000 behemoths: Rafael Nadal ties Roger Federer's record of most match wins

Bhargav Hazarika

Rafael Nadal in Montreal

Defending Coupe Rogers champion Rafael Nadal defeated Englishman Dan Evans 7-6 6-4 in the second round in Montreal to draw level with Roger Federer's record of 378 Masters 1000 match wins.

Nadal's 378 wins at the Masters 1000 level have however come at a better success % (378-79; 82.7%) compared to his Swiss rival Federer (378-106; 78.1%).

With 34 titles, the Spaniard is the most successful player in the Masters 1000 series which was conceptualised in 1990.

Both Nadal and Federer have contested a record 50 Masters 1000 finals. But with 34 wins and 16 losses (68%), Nadal has a better conversion rate than the Swiss (28-22; 56%).

Nadal celebrates his record 34th Masters 1000 title by beating Djokovic in the 2019 Rome final

The Spaniard is one of only four players to have won 7 different Masters 1000 titles, the others being Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal is one of only six players (Djokovic-33, Federer-28, Agassi-17, Murray-14 and Sampras-11) to have won 10 or more Masters 1000 titles.

Apart from Djokovic, Nadal is the only player to have won 4 successive Masters 1000 tournaments. The Spaniard's tally of 5 Masters 1000 titles in 2013 is the second most by any player in a calendar year, behind Djokovic's 6 titles in 2015.

11 titles in Monte Carlo is Nadal's richest haul at a Masters 1000 tournament, followed by 9 titles in Rome, 5 in Madrid and 4 at the Coupe Rogers in Canada.

In a Montreal 2019 field depleted by the absence of his great rivals Djokovic and Federer, will the Mallorcan southpaw make his first successful title defence at the Coupe Rogers, take the outright lead in Masters 1000 match wins and extend his record haul of Masters 1000 titles to 35?