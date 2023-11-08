Metz 2023 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Luca van Assche | Moselle Open

Day 3 of the Moselle Open will see the remainder of the men's singles second-round matches take place.

Eighth seed Stan Wawrinka will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on Luca van Assche while defending champion Lorenzo Sonego will be up against Abdullah Shelbayh.

The likes of Alexander Bublik and Pierre-Hughes Herbert will also be in action. On that note, let's take a look at some of the predictions for Day 3 of the Moselle Open.

#1. Stan Wawrinka vs Luca van Assche

Eighth seed Stan Wawrinka will take on Luca van Assche in the second round of the Moselle Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Frenchman winning their previous encounter 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Wawrinka booked his place in the Round of 16 in Metz after drubbing Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 6-2 while Van Assche survived a scare from Botic van de Zandschulp, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

The Swiss has won 27 out of 49 matches so far in 2023 while Van Assche has triumphed in just nine out of 25 fixtures. Wawrinka's experience and relatively better run of form should see him get the win and move on to the quarterfinals in Metz.

Predicted Winner: Stan Wawrinka

#2. Lorenzo Sonego vs Abdullah Shelbayh

Defending champion Lorenzo Sonego will be up against Abdullah Shelbayh in the second round of the Moselle Open. This will be the very first meeting between the two.

Sonego came back from a set down to defeat Marcos Giron 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) while Shelbayh triumphed 7-6(5), 6-2 over Hugo Gaston.

The Italian has won 28 out of 56 matches so far this season while the Jordanian has come out on top in two out of seven fixtures. Sonego will enter the match as the favorite to win given his experience and relatively better run of form and should be able to defeat Shelbayh and get a step closer to defending his title in Metz.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego.

#3. Alexander Bublik vs Fabio Fognini

Fifth seed Alexander Bublik will be up against Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Moselle Open. This will be the very first encounter between the two.

Bublik received a walkover to the second round despite being out of the top four seeds because he was the next-highest-seeded player following the withdrawal of Holger Rune. Fognini, on the other hand, beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6(3), 7-6(9).

The Kazakh has won 24 out of 51 matches between the two while the Italian came out on top in seven out of 19 main-draw fixtures.

While Fognini's experience should not be written off, Bublik's relatively better run of form should see him come out on top and reach the quarterfinals in Metz.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Bublik

#4. Alexander Shevchenko vs Mate Valkusz

Alexander Shevchenko will face World No. 232 Mate Valkusz in the second round of the Moselle Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Shevchenko booked his place in the Round of 16 in Metz with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Mathias Bourgue while Valkusz beat ninth seed Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 6-2.

The Russian has won 13 out of 29 matches so far this season while the Hungarian is playing in his first main-draw event in 2023. While Shevchenko is the much higher-ranked player, Valkusz will derive a lot of confidence from his victory over Altmaier and might just about manage another upset.

Predicted Winner: Mate Valkusz.