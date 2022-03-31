Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 11

Day 11 of the 2022 Miami Open will be highlighted by the women's and men's doubles semifinals along with the remaining men's singles quarterfinals.

Defending champion Hubert Kurkacz will take on Daniil Medvedev in the first quarterfinal match. The Russian will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking with a victory. The evening session will feature teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz going up against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will square off against Belinda Bencic in the first women's semifinal. The Swiss leads 3-1 in the head-to-head, with all three of her victories coming in 2019.

Iga Swiatek, currently the best player on the women's tour, will take on home favorite Jessica Pegula in the other semifinal. 2022 Australian Open doubles champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are also in action. They're up against John Isner and Hubert Hurkacz.

Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 11 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz.

Not before 3 pm local time: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic.

Not before 7 pm local time: Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Not before 9 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula.

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Welsey Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini.

Not before 5 pm local time: Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner vs Nick Kyrgios / Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on Grandstand will commence at 11 am local time, while matches on the biggest court, the Stadium, will start at 1 pm local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Stadium) Start Time (Grandstand) USA March 31, 2022 1:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 31, 2022 1:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 31, 2022 5:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 31, 2022 10:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

