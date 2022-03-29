Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 9

Day 9 of the 2022 Miami Open features a strong line-up. Two of the women's singles quarterfinals are to be played, along with the remainder of the men's singles fourth-round matches.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will take on 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic will square off against Daria Saville.

Daniil Medvedev is set to take on home favorite Jenson Brooksby, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to exact revenge on Carlos Alcaraz for his US Open defeat last year. Top-10 players Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and defending champion Hubert Hurkacz will also take to the court on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 9 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Alexander Zverev vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

followed by: Daniil Medvedev vs Jenson Brooksby

Not before 3 pm local time: Belinda Bencic vs Daria Saville

Not before 7 pm local time: Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins

Not before 9 pm local time: Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Casper Ruud vs Cameron Norrie

followed by: Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios

followed by: Frances Tiafoe vs Francisco Cerundolo

followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Lloyd Harris

Not before 7 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski

Not before 12 pm local time: Sania Mirza/Kirsten Flipkens vs Ekaterina Alexandrova/Zhaoxuan Yang

Not before 2 pm local time: Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova vs Alicja Rosolska/Erin Routliffe

followed by: Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

followed by: Fabio Fognini/Simone Bolelli vs Federico Delbonis/Maximo Gonzalez

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the action will start at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA March 29, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 29, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 29, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 29, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala