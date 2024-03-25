Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Day 7 at the 2024 Miami Open is set to feature the women's fourth-round encounters and the remainder of the men's third-round matches.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline play on the men's side against French veteran Gael Monfils. Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz are set to lock horns against local boys Sebastian Korda and Christopher Eubanks respectively. Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov will also be in action, amongst others.

On the women's half, Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia are set to face off while Elena Rybakina will take on Madison Keys. The likes of Maria Sakkari and Emma Navarro also set to feature.

On that note, here's a quick dive into the schedule for Day 7 of the Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (31) Christopher Eubanks

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (17) Madison Keys

followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (23) Caroline Garcia

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time (Possible Court Change): (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs (22) Anna Kalinskaya

followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (24) Jan-Lennard Struff

followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (28) Sebastian Korda

followed by:(11) Grigor Dimitrov vs Yannick Hanfmann

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time (Possible Court Change): (5) Jessica Pegula vs (20) Emma Navarro

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (15) Karen Khachanov vs (20) Francisco Cerúndolo

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: (32) Anhelina Kalinina vs (LL) Yulia Putintseva

followed by: (24) Katie Boulter vs (27) Victoria Azarenka

followed by: (19) Sorana Cirstea vs Danielle Collins

followed by: (16) Ben Shelton vs (23) Lorenzo Musetti

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel & TC Plus

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 7 in Miami is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts but the center court, where the first match will be played at 12:00 p.m. The night session, meanwhile, is set to begin not before 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, Stadium) Start Time (Day session, remaining courts) Start Time (Night session) USA/Canada March 25, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET March 25, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET March 25, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 25, 2024, 4:00 p.m. GMT March 25, 2024, 3:00 p.m. GMT March 25, 2024, 11:00 p.m. GMT Indian March 25, 2024, 9:30 p.m. IST March 25, 2024, 8:30 p.m. IST March 26, 2024, 4:30 a.m. IST