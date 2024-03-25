Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Day 7 at the 2024 Miami Open is set to feature the women's fourth-round encounters and the remainder of the men's third-round matches.
Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline play on the men's side against French veteran Gael Monfils. Alexander Zverev and Hubert Hurkacz are set to lock horns against local boys Sebastian Korda and Christopher Eubanks respectively. Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov will also be in action, amongst others.
On the women's half, Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia are set to face off while Elena Rybakina will take on Madison Keys. The likes of Maria Sakkari and Emma Navarro also set to feature.
On that note, here's a quick dive into the schedule for Day 7 of the Miami Open.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Miami Open
Stadium
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (31) Christopher Eubanks
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (17) Madison Keys
followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (23) Caroline Garcia
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time (Possible Court Change): (1) Iga Swiatek vs (14) Ekaterina Alexandrova
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs (22) Anna Kalinskaya
followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (24) Jan-Lennard Struff
followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (28) Sebastian Korda
followed by:(11) Grigor Dimitrov vs Yannick Hanfmann
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time (Possible Court Change): (5) Jessica Pegula vs (20) Emma Navarro
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (15) Karen Khachanov vs (20) Francisco Cerúndolo
Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: (32) Anhelina Kalinina vs (LL) Yulia Putintseva
followed by: (24) Katie Boulter vs (27) Victoria Azarenka
followed by: (19) Sorana Cirstea vs Danielle Collins
followed by: (16) Ben Shelton vs (23) Lorenzo Musetti
Where to watch Miami Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel & TC Plus
UK: Amazon Prime
Australia: beIN SPORTS
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Liv & Tennis Channel
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Miami Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 7 in Miami is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts but the center court, where the first match will be played at 12:00 p.m. The night session, meanwhile, is set to begin not before 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 are as follows: