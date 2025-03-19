Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 2, March 19

Day 2 of Miami Open 2025 will see 32 matches take place across the men's and women's singles events, among other fixtures. The remaining first-round fixtures of the singles events are set to be played in Miami Gardens.
Emma Raducanu will look to book her place in the second round in Miami, as she takes on Japan's Sayaka Ishii while Nick Kyrgios will aim to bag his first wn of the 2025 season in his match against Mackenzie McDonald. Former champion Victoria Azarenka will take on Anhelina Kalinina while an in-form Belinda Bencic will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska.
The likes of Gael Monfils, Katie Boulter, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alexander Bublik will also be in action. So, without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Miami Open.
Schedule for Day 3 of Miami Open 2025
Stadium Court
12 PM local time: [WC] Sayaka Ishii vs Emma Raducanu
Followed By: Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan
Followed By: [PR] Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald
Not before 7 PM local time: Anhelina Kalinina vs Victoria Azarenka
Not before 8:30 PM local time: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Quentin Halys
Grandstand
11:00 AM local time: Alexander Bublik vs Sebastian Baez
Followed By: McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova
Not Before 2:00 PM local time: Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns
Followed By: Dayana Yastremska vs Belinda Bencic
Not Before 7:00 PM local time: [WC] Eliot Spizzirri vs [Q] Billy Harris
Butch Buchholz
11:00 AM local time: Veronika Kudermetova vs Xinyu Wang
Followed By: [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic vs [Q] Bernarda Pera
Not Before 2:00 PM local time: [WC] Alexandra Eala vs Katie Volynets
Followed By: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed By: Arthur Rinderknech vs Jaume Munar
Court 1
11:00 AM local time: Camila Osorio vs [WC] Victoria Mboko
Followed By: [Q] Chun Hsin Tseng vs Mattia Bellucci
Followed By: [Q] Alexander Blockx vs Corentin Moutet
Followed By: Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs. (Q) Rei Sakamoto
Followed By: Mayar Sherif vs Lulu Sun
Court 2
11:00 AM local time: Aleksandar Vukic vs David Goffin
Followed By: [Q] Tristan Schoolkate vs [Q] Ethan Quinn
Followed By: [Q] Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [Q] Brandon Holt
Court 3
11:00 AM local time: Kamilla Rakhimova vs Anna Blinkova
Followed By: [WC] Erica Andreeva vs Elina Avanesyan
Followed By: Suzan Lamens vs Moyuka Uchijima
Court 5
11:00 AM local time: Rinky Hijikata vs Hamad Medjedovic
Followed By: [Q] Francisco Comesana vs [WC] Federico Cina
Followed By: [Q] Christopher O’Connell vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Court 7
11:00 AM local time: Anastasia Potapova vs [Q] Kimberly Birrell
Followed By: Caroline Garcia vs [Q] Anna Bondar
Followed By: [WC] Tyra Caterina Grant vs Julia Grabher
Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans across the world can catch live action from the Miami Open 2025 through the following broadcast partners:
United States: Tennis Channel
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Australia: beIN Sports
Canada: TSN+
India: Sony LIV
Additionally, live streaming is available on Tennis TV via a paid subscription.
Miami Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all courts commence at 11:00 AM local time, except on the Stadium court, which begins at 12:00 PM local time. Matches will proceed in sequence, with minimum gaps between scheduled times. The night session on Stadium Court will kick off at 7:00 PM local time and feature two singles matches, one for each category: men's and women's.
For viewers, here are the key start times:
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
UK: 3:00 PM GMT
Europe (CET): 4:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM IST
Australia (AEDT): 2:00 AM, March 20