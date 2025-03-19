Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 2, March 19

Day 2 of Miami Open 2025 will see 32 matches take place across the men's and women's singles events, among other fixtures. The remaining first-round fixtures of the singles events are set to be played in Miami Gardens.

Emma Raducanu will look to book her place in the second round in Miami, as she takes on Japan's Sayaka Ishii while Nick Kyrgios will aim to bag his first wn of the 2025 season in his match against Mackenzie McDonald. Former champion Victoria Azarenka will take on Anhelina Kalinina while an in-form Belinda Bencic will lock horns with Dayana Yastremska.

The likes of Gael Monfils, Katie Boulter, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alexander Bublik will also be in action. So, without any further ado, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 3 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium Court

12 PM local time: [WC] Sayaka Ishii vs Emma Raducanu

Followed By: Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan

Followed By: [PR] Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald

Not before 7 PM local time: Anhelina Kalinina vs Victoria Azarenka

Not before 8:30 PM local time: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Quentin Halys

Grandstand

11:00 AM local time: Alexander Bublik vs Sebastian Baez

Followed By: McCartney Kessler vs Marie Bouzkova

Not Before 2:00 PM local time: Katie Boulter vs Peyton Stearns

Followed By: Dayana Yastremska vs Belinda Bencic

Not Before 7:00 PM local time: [WC] Eliot Spizzirri vs [Q] Billy Harris

Butch Buchholz

11:00 AM local time: Veronika Kudermetova vs Xinyu Wang

Followed By: [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic vs [Q] Bernarda Pera

Not Before 2:00 PM local time: [WC] Alexandra Eala vs Katie Volynets

Followed By: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Followed By: Arthur Rinderknech vs Jaume Munar

Court 1

11:00 AM local time: Camila Osorio vs [WC] Victoria Mboko

Followed By: [Q] Chun Hsin Tseng vs Mattia Bellucci

Followed By: [Q] Alexander Blockx vs Corentin Moutet

Followed By: Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs. (Q) Rei Sakamoto

Followed By: Mayar Sherif vs Lulu Sun

Court 2

11:00 AM local time: Aleksandar Vukic vs David Goffin

Followed By: [Q] Tristan Schoolkate vs [Q] Ethan Quinn

Followed By: [Q] Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs [Q] Brandon Holt

Court 3

11:00 AM local time: Kamilla Rakhimova vs Anna Blinkova

Followed By: [WC] Erica Andreeva vs Elina Avanesyan

Followed By: Suzan Lamens vs Moyuka Uchijima

Court 5

11:00 AM local time: Rinky Hijikata vs Hamad Medjedovic

Followed By: [Q] Francisco Comesana vs [WC] Federico Cina

Followed By: [Q] Christopher O’Connell vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Court 7

11:00 AM local time: Anastasia Potapova vs [Q] Kimberly Birrell

Followed By: Caroline Garcia vs [Q] Anna Bondar

Followed By: [WC] Tyra Caterina Grant vs Julia Grabher

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Gael Monfils at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Fans across the world can catch live action from the Miami Open 2025 through the following broadcast partners:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN+

India: Sony LIV

Additionally, live streaming is available on Tennis TV via a paid subscription.

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts commence at 11:00 AM local time, except on the Stadium court, which begins at 12:00 PM local time. Matches will proceed in sequence, with minimum gaps between scheduled times. The night session on Stadium Court will kick off at 7:00 PM local time and feature two singles matches, one for each category: men's and women's.

For viewers, here are the key start times:

USA (ET): 11:00 AM

UK: 3:00 PM GMT

Europe (CET): 4:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM IST

Australia (AEDT): 2:00 AM, March 20

