Monte-Carlo 2023: Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (14) Alex de Minaur

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Sunday, April 9

Round: First Round (Round of 56)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur preview

Andy Murray

Andy Murray opens his campaign at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters against 14th seed Alex de Minaur.

The 57th-ranked Murray is 8-5 on the season, coming off an opening-round exit in Miami two weeks ago. The former World No. 1 opened the year with a first-round loss at the Adelaide International 1 before reaching the third round at the Australian Open.

Murray then made an inspired run to the Doha final - winning four straight three-set matches and saving multiple match points - before losing to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. The Scot returned to winning ways at Indian Wells, where he reached the third round before losing to compatriot Jack Draper.

The 35-year-old is a three-time semifinalist at Monte-Carlo (2009, 2011, 2016), losing to Rafael Nadal every time. He made the Round of 16 in his last appearance at the tournament six years ago.

Meanwhile, World No. 19 De Minaur has won 12 of his 18 matches this season, including winning his first ATP 500 title in Acapulco. However, he's on a two-match losing streak, having stumbled in the opening round at Indian Wells and Miami.

The 24-year-old Australian reached the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Marseille as well as the fourth round at the Australian Open. The Australian is 1-2 in Monte-Carlo, losing in the second round last year.

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Murray has lost both his meetings against De Minaur, with both contests going the distance. The pair last clashed at the Laver Cup last year, where De Minaur emerged triumphant in a super-tiebreak after recovering from a set down.

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andy Murray +160 +1.5 (-155) Under 20.5 (-120) Alex de Minaur -210 -1.5 (+110) Over 20.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur

Both Murray and De Minaur are quintessential baseliners, but the Scot is the more experienced player, especially on clay.

The three-time Grand Slam champion may have lost both his meetings with De Minaur, but they came on hardcourts. Murray hasn't played much on clay recently but has real pedigree on the surface. He has won two Masters 1000 titles on clay (2015 Madrid Open, 2016 Italian Open) and has reached the Roland Garros final (in 2016).

Moreover, the Scot's patient build-up from the back is likely to pay rich dividends against De Minaur, who's also a counterpuncher but is a relative greenhorn on clay. Murray hasn't played much on clay since making the 2017 Roland Garros semifinals, but if he finds his rhythm, he should outlast De Minaur.

Pick: Murray in three sets

Poll : 0 votes