Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Day 6: Men's Singles Predictions, ft Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti

The sixth day of main draw action at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday will feature all four quarterfinals. Seven seeds and a qualifier will be in action.

On a busy Thursday, all but one third-round match was played, with Matteo Berrettin giving a walkover to Holger Rune due to injury. The day's biggest upset was top seed Novak Djokovic going down to Lorenzo Musetti. In the match of the day, Daniil Medvedev saved two match points to down Alexander Zverev in a third-set tiebreak to reach the last eight.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the four quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo could pan out:

#1 Andrey Rublev vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Andrey Rublev

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in the first Monte-Carlo quarterfinal of the day.

World No. 6 Rublev beat his good friend Karen Khachanov to improve to 15-8 on the season. Meanwhile, the 100th-ranked Struff is now 5-4 in 2023 following his win over fourth seed Casper Ruud.

The duo are 2-2 overall and 1-1 on clay, but expect the in-form Rublev to take this one.

Prediction: Rublev in straight sets

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas (two-time Monte-Carlo winner) vs Taylor Fritz

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Second seed and two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on eighth seed Taylor Fritz in a blockbuster last-eight Monte-Carlo showdown.

The third-ranked Tsitsipas improved to 16-4 on the season by beating Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. Meanwhile, World No. 10 Fritz has reached back-to-back quarterfinals in the Principality after beating Jiri Lehecka from a set down. He has won 22 of his 28 matches this year.

Tsitsipas - who has won his last 12 matches in Monte-Carlo - has won all three meetings with Fritz and should win again.

Prediction: Tsitsipas in straight sets

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune

Daniil Medvedev

Third seed Daniil Medvedev locks horns with sixth seed Holger Rune for a place in the Monte-Carlo last four.

World No. 5 Medvedev improved to a tour-leading 31-3 on the season by outlasting Zverev in a late-night third-round thriller. Meanwhile, Rune - who didn't play in the third round because of a walkover - is 15-7 in 2023.

The pair will meet for the first time, but expect the in-form Medvedev - who has won 27 of his last 28 matches - to prevail.

Prediction: Medvedev in three sets

#4 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti

In an all-Italian last-eight clash, seventh seed Jannik Sinner locks horns with his compatriot and 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

The eighth-ranked Sinner beat Hubert Hurkacz from a set down to improve to 23-5 on the season. Meanwhile, World No. 21 Musetti produced the biggest win of his career - beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic from a set down - to reach the last eight. He's now 9-8 in 2023.

Sinner won the pair's lone clash at Antwerp in the Round of 16 in 2021 and should prevail again.

Prediction: Sinner in straight sets

