Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Final: Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (6) Holger Rune

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Sunday, April 16

Round: Final

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune preview

Rublev is into the Monte-Carlo final.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on sixth seed Holger Rune on Sunday (April 16) in the Monte-Carlo final. Both finalists recovered from a set down to win the rain-delayed semifinals.

World No. 6 Rublev was thrice up a break before conceding the opener against Taylor Fritz. To his credit, though, the 25-year-old regrouped admirably, dropping only four games in the remainder of the match to return to his second Monte-Carlo final in three years. In the process, Rublev improved to 17-8 on the season and 10-5 in the Principality.

The Russian has had an underwhelming season, opening the season with consecutive losses before reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals (losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic).

After early exits in Rotterdam and Doha, Rublev reached the Dubai final, where his title defense was ended by Daniil Medvedev. Rublev reached the Round of 16 at Indian Wells and Miami coming into Monte-Carlo.

Meanwhile, ninth-ranked Rune downed Jannik Sinner 7-5 in the third to reach his second Masters 1000 final and first in Monte-Carlo. In the process, he improved to 17-7 in 2023 and 4-2 in the Principality.

Following his highs of winning the 2022 Paris Masters, the Danish teenager has struggled to replicate similar heights this year. After making the Australian Open fourth round, Rune made the Acapulco semifinals. The Dane then reached the Round of 32 at Indian Wells and the Round of 16 in Miami.

While Rune is now a win away from a second Masters 1000 title, Rublev is looking for his first.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The two players are 1-1 in their two previous meetings. Rublev won their latest meeting in the Australian Open fourth round this year. They're yet to meet on clay.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev +137 +2.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-120) Holger Rune -175 -2.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-120)

(All odds as per bet365)

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune prediction

Rune is looking to win his first title of the year.

Both Rublev and Rune like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles. They serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well. However, Rublev is the more accomplished player on clay.

The Russian is coming off an impressive win against Fritz, recovering from four breaks in the first set, breaking his opponent eight times and firing 26 winners. Rune, meanwhile, got the better of the in-form Sinner after winning only one game in the first set.

Rublev's last meeting with Rune went the distance, but the Russian will fancy his chances on clay, where he has won 31 more matches than Rune (21).

Pick: Andrey Rublev in three sets.

