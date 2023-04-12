Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs (7) Jannik Sinner

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Thursday, April 13

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jannik Sinner preview

Hurkacz is into the Monte-Carlo third round.

10th seed Hubert Hurkacz will lock horns with seventh seed Jannik Sinner on Thursday for a place in the Monte-Carlo quarterfinals.

World No. 13 Hurkacz is off to a 16-8 start to the season following two hard-fought wins in the Principality this week. He needed three tiebreaks to outlast Laslo Djere in one of the matches of the year before also going the distance against Jack Draper.

Earlier, Hurkacz reached the Australian Open fourth round and won his first title of the year at Marseille. After reaching the Dubai quarterfinals, he went 2-3 - including an opening-round loss in Estoril last week before arriving in Monte-Carlo. The Pole holds a 6-3 record in the Principality, reaching the quarterfinals last year.

Meanwhile, the eighth-ranked Sinner is having an impressive season, improving to 22-5 after seeing off an injured Diego Schwartzman in his opener. The 21-year-old is coming off a strong North American hardcourt swing - making the semifinals at Indian Wells and the final in Miami.

Sinner started the year with a quarterfinal run at Adelaide 1 before reaching the Australian Open fourth round. He won his first title of 2023 in Montpellier before losing in the Rotterdam final. The Italian is 5-2 in Monte-Carlo, having also made the last eight last year, like Hurkacz.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Hurkacz has won two of his three previous meetings with Sinner, but all three clashes have come on hard court. The two last met in the Dubai quarterfinals last year, which the Pole won in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Hubert Hurkacz +290 +1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (-120) Jannik Sinner -400 -1.5 (-145) Over 21.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Sinner is into the third round in the Principality.

Both Hurkacz and Sinner are quintessential baseliners, but the latter takes the edge on clay because of his superior pedigree.

Hurkacz tends to play his best tennis on the hard court but has produced two battling performances this week. After coming within two points of defeat against Djere, the Pole was taken the distance by Draper for his 20th win in 43 clay matches.

Meanwhile, Sinner (36/53 on clay) produced a commanding performance against Schwartzman, going up a set and 3-1 in 38 minutes before the Argentine retired. He's obviously the fresher of the two players despite his long North American summer.

Hurkacz has had success against Sinner but will have his task cut out after nearly six hours on court.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes