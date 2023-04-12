Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Thursday, April 13

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Tsitsipas has won his last 11 matches in Monte-Carlo.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will continue his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign on Thursday against Chilean Nicolas Jarry for a place in the last eight.

The third-ranked Tsitsipas won his 11th straight match in Monte-Carlo, beating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, who retired down 4-1, in his opener. In the process, the two-time defending champion brought up his 15th win in 19 matches this year and his 11th straight in the Principality.

The 24-year-old made a rousing start to the season, but his form has tailed off in recent weeks. Tsitsipas won all four matches at the inaugural United Cup for Team Greece before making the Australian Open final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas then won both his matches in the Davis Cup before making early exits in Rotterdam and Indian Wells. He's coming off a third-round showing in Miami and is 13-2 in Monte-Carlo.

Meanwhile, World No. 58 Jarry improved to 12-3 in 2023 after beating 15th seed Borna Coric and qualifier Alexei Popyrin. The reigning Santiago champion emerged from qualifying to make the Rio de Janeiro semifinals, losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Jarry, 27, is making his Monte-Carlo main draw debut, coming off an opening-round loss in Marrakech last week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Tsitsipas lost his lone meeting with Jarry in the 's-Hertogenbosch second round four years ago. The pair will clash on clay for the first time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -375 -1.5 (-140) Over 22.5 (-115) Nicolas Jarry +275 +1.5 (+100) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Nicolas Jarry

Tsitsipas and Jarry like to dominate points from the baseline. Both players can serve big, move well, and wear down their opponents - attributes that are very beneficial to have on clay.

Tsitsipas, however, has a proven pedigree on clay (won 78 of 103 matches). He reached the Roland Garros final (2021), won two Masters 1000 titles (both Monte-Carlo) and reached two other finals. Jarry, meanwhile, has won 52 of his 86 matches on the surface.

Tsitsipas gave a good account of himself in the short time he was out on the court against Bonzi, while Jarry needed three sets to get past Popyrin on Wednesday. The Greek is obviously the fresher of the two players, having played only five games, while Jarry has played five sets across two matches.

Expect Tsitsipas to get off the mark against Jarry on his favored surface, having lost on grass four years ago.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets

