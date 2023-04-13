Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (8) Taylor Fritz

Tournament: Monte-Carlo 2023

Date: Friday, April 14

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus/UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz preview

Tsitsipas is into the last eight for the third straight year.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on eighth seed Taylor Fritz on Friday in a blockbuster Monte-Carlo quarterfinal.

World No. 3 Tsitsipas beat Nicolas Jarry in straight sets to romp into the last eight in the Principality for the third straight year. In the process, he improved to 16-4 on the season and 14-2 at the year's first claycourt Masters 1000 event.

The 24-year-old is coming off a Round of 16 run in Miami after stumbling in his Indian Wells opener. Tsitsipas had a rousing start to the year, winning his first 10 matches, four of them at the inaugural United Cup. His streak was broken with his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. Tsitsipas returned to winning ways in the Davis Cup, winning both his matches against Ecuador, before enduring an early exit in Rotterdam.

Meanwhile, the 10th-ranked Fritz improved to 22-6 on the season and 7-3 in the Principality after a pair of wins this week. The American recovered from a set down to beat Jiri Lehecka to reach consecutive Monte-Carlo quarterfinals.

Fritz is coming off a strong North American hardcourt swing. He won at Delray Beach, reached the semifinals in Dallas and Acapulco, and the last eight at Indian Wells and Miami.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Tsitsipas has won all three of his previous meetings with Fritz. The pair last clashed in the Australian Open fourth round last year, which the Greek won in five sets. They're yet to clash on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Taylor Fritz

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Fritz is looking to reach his first Monte-Carlo semifinal.

Both Tsitsipas and Fritz are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. They serve and hit big and are also good movers, but the Greek is the better and more accomplished player on clay.

While Tsitsipas has won 79 of his 104 matches on the surface, the American hasn't played as many, going 27-24. The Greek is a regular at the business end of the big claycourt tournaments, reaching the 2021 Roland Garros final and winning the last two Monte-Carlo titles. Fritz, meanwhile, has never reached a claycourt final.

Moreover, Tsitsipas is coming off a rather comfortable straight-set outing against Jarry and played only five games in his opener. Contrast that to Fritz, who has played six sets in two matches. Expect Tsitsipas to extend his dominance over Fritz on clay as he eyes a Monte-Carlo three-peat.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets

Poll : 0 votes