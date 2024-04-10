Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (15) Karen Khachanov

Date: April 11, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov preview

Medvedev at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on April 11.

Medvedev has made an emphatic start to the season by chalking up 19 wins from 23 matches, including runner-up finishes in Indian Wells and the Australian Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Miami Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Russian started his campaign in Monte-Carlo by cruising past Gael Monfils. He defeated the Frenchman 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 28 minutes.

Khachanov at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Karen Khachanov, too, has made a promising start to the season by chalking up 14 wins from 20 matches, including a title-winning run at the Qatar Open, and a semifinal finish at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Russian entered the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a fourth-round exit at the Miami Open. He began his campaign with a potent win over Cameron Norrie and then showed his class against Francisco Cerundolo. Khachanov outfoxed Cerundolo 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Medvedev holds a 5-1 head-to-head advantage over Khachanov. The former US Open champion defeated his compatriot most recently at the Vienna Open a year ago.

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Medvedev at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

An engrossing all-Russian encounter is on the cards between Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Both players have a modest record on clay and will be determined to do well this time around.

Medvedev has been among the most consistent players this year. Despite reaching the finals at two significant events on tour, he is yet to claim a title. While clay hasn't been his favored surface over the years, he showcased his potential last year by winning the Italian Open. The Russian is known for his steady all-around game, high tactical acumen and resilient attitude on the court.

Khachanov, on the contrary, has struggled to raise his level in the last couple of years. He has a brilliant record in the opening few rounds of an event, but has failed to make an impact against higher-ranked opponents on the business end. The 27-year-old will need to think outside the box, find ways to get Medvedev out of his comfort zone and execute his strategy. Khachanov is known for his rocketing serve and powerful groundstrokes, especially off the forehand wing.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments, will have the upper hand in this bout. Khachanov has the pedigree to present a tough challenge to Medvedev and has a slightly better record on clay, but the fourth seed has started on a solid note and should be able to continue his run in Monte-Carlo.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

