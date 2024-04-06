Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Draw: Novak Djokovic's projected path to final ft. potential SF clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic will commence his clay season at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, which will take place from April 7-14.

Djokovic hasn't performed as per his lofty standards and has a modest 8-3 record for the season. He won both of his group ties at the United Cup to qualify for the quarterfinals but couldn't make it past that stage.

The Serb's quest for a 25th Major crown came to an end in the semifinals of the Australian Open. His previous tournament was the Indian Wells Masters, where he was eliminated in the third round.

As usual, Djokovic has a chance to create more history. He could become the first player to complete a triple career Golden Masters if he wins the Monte-Carlo Masters.

As the top seed here, the 36-year-old has received a bye into the second round. Here's a look at the players he will have to go through after that to claim a third title in Monte-Carlo:

Possible R2 opponent - Roman Safiullin

The Serb is likely to commence his quest for a third title here against Safiullin, who has a 5-7 record for the season. Since his semifinal run in Brisbane at the start of the year, he has won just two matches.

Djokovic won his previous and only encounter against Safiullin at the 2022 Tel Aviv Open in straight sets. Should the Russian fail to make it past the opening hurdle, the World No. 1 could be up against a yet-to-be-placed qualifier.

Possible R3 opponent - Taylor Fritz / Lorenzo Musetti

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open.

If the seeds hold up, Djokovic will face Fritz in the third round. He certainly enjoys this match up as evidenced by his 9-0 record against the American. However, Musetti could put him in a spot of bother.

The Italian sent Djokovic packing in the third round here last year. Musetti is quite a capable player on clay, though his 7-10 record for the season indicates that he's not playing at the same level as last year.

Possible QF opponent - Andrey Rublev / Alex de Minaur

Djokovic could face defending champion Rublev in the last eight. The Serb leads 5-1 in the head-to-head, though his younger rival did manage to take a set off of him the last two times they met.

Rublev made early exits from his last two tournaments, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. If he doesn't get out of this slump, the World No. 1 could meet de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

The Australian bested Djokovic at this year's United Cup in straight sets to level their rivalry at 1-1. De Minaur has been in decent form this year and has the potential to one-up the top seed yet again.

Possible SF opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

A blockbuster semifinal showdown is on the cards at the Monte-Carlo Masters as Djokovic and Alcaraz are slated to cross paths in the semifinals. The Serb leads the overall rivalry 3-2, and 2-1 on clay.

Alcaraz won the Indian Wells Masters and reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, so he's in pretty good form at the moment. However, he hasn't won a match in Monte Carlo and lost his opener in his only prior appearance here.

Alcaraz is a capable claycourt player so it shouldn't be a problem for him to make it to the semifinals. Should the young Spaniard falter early on, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz are other potential candidates to reach this stage.

Djokovic will be favored to win against both of them as he has a combined 12-0 record against Ruud and Hurkacz.

Possible final opponent - Jannik Sinner

If Djokovic wants to capture his third title here, then he'll need to beat the tour's best player of the year. Sinner has positioned himself as the man to beat with his results so far. He has won three titles this season, including the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

Sinner has also made an impressive breakthrough in his rivalry against the Serb. He trailed 3-0 in the head-to-head until July 2023 but has won three of their last four encounters to make it 4-3.

Sinner ended Djokovic's title defense at the Australian Open earlier this year. He also became the only player to inflict two losses on the World No. 1 last year when he defeated him in the Davis Cup and group stage of the ATP Finals.

Should they meet once again, the Italian will be favored to come out on top. If Sinner fails to make it to the final, then players like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, or Holger Rune could await the Serb in the title round.

