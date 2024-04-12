Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Casper Ruud

Date: April 13, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud preview

Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Djokovic has made an ordinary start to the season considering his high standards. He has a 78% success ratio so far, garnering 11 wins from 14 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. He also reached the third round of the Indian Wells, where he was stunned by 20-year-old Italian Luca Nardi in a three-set bout 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The 36-year-old began his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters by cruising past Roman Safiullin in straight sets. He then outwitted Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur on the way to the semifinals.

Ruud at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by chalking up 23 wins from 29 matches, including runner-up finishes in Los Cabos and Acapulco. He also reached the semifinals of the Estoril Open, where he lost to Pedro Martinez in three sets.

The Norwegian made light work of Alejandro Tabilo in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He then outclassed Hubert Hurkacz and Ugo Humbert on the way to the last four.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Ruud 5-0. He defeated the Norwegian most recently at the French Open in 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud prediction

A rematch of last year's French Open final between Ruud and Djokovic is on the cards in Monte-Carlo. Both players will be determined to make a positive start on clay.

After a dreadful end to the hardcourt swing, Djokovic pulled out all the stops against Musetti and De Minaur in the Monte-Carlo Masters. He seems to be finding his rhythm at the right time and is yet to drop a set in the Masters 1000 event. The Serb has a commanding presence on the baseline and likes to push his opponents on the backfoot with his heavy groundstrokes.

Ruud, on the contrary, will feel gutted not to have captured a trophy this season. He has an excellent record on clay and will be raring to go against Djokovic in the next match. The Norwergian's versatile all-around game and top spin heavy forehand can cause problems for the Serb. He will need to keep a check on his errors.

Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and makes a good start will have the upper hand in this bout. Ruud has the potential to present a stern challenge to Djokovic and even cause an upset in the semifinals, but the Serb finally seems to be ticking all the boxes with his remarkable game and should be able to see this one out.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

