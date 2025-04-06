Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs (Q) Fabian Marozsan

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Gael Monfils of France celebrates during his match against Sebastian Korda of the United States in the fourth round of the men's singles at the Miami Open. - Source: Getty

38-year-old Gael Monfils will take on Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the first round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, 7 April. The winner of this match plays the seventh seed, Andrey Rublev.

France's Monfils, who is the oldest player in the top 50 of the ATP Rankings, has a 14-5 win-loss record in 2025, and he reached the fourth round of the Miami Open last month, where he defeated Marozsan in the first round.

World No. 42 Monfils won the ASB Classic in January and became the oldest ATP title winner since the ATP Tour was launched in 1990. His loss against Matteo Berrettini in Dubai was his only first-round loss this season.

On the other hand, 25-year-old Marozsan had to qualify for the main draw. He defeated World No. 50 Zizou Bergs 6-2, 7-6(5) and World No. 71 Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-2 in the qualifying round.

World No. 80 Marozsan has an 8-8 win-loss record in the main round matches on the ATP Tour this season. His best result was reaching the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open in January.

Fabian Marozsan of Hungary celebrates victory after his Men's Singles First Round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during day three of the ABN AMRO Open. - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

Gael Monfils and Fabian Marozsan are level 1-1 in their head-to-head record. The Hungarian won 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-6(4) after a very tough battle when they played at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland. Monfils won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 when they met in the first round of the Miami Open last month.

Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Gael Monfils TBD TBD TBD Fabian Marozsan TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Gael Monfils vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Gael Monfils will be making his 12th main draw appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters. His best result at the event came in 2016, when he reached the final and managed to win a set against the 11-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Winner Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the trophy alongside runner-up Gael Monfils of France after the singles final match during day eight of the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. - Source: Getty

Monfils is very close to a unique record, as he has won 141 matches at the Masters 1000 events without winning a single Masters 1000 title. His compatriot Richard Gasquet currently holds the record with 143 match wins.

Marozsan is making his main draw debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters, and he has an 18-10 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events. He had stunned Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Italian Open.

The Hungarian has reached the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour event on clay only once in his career, which was at the 2024 Croatia Open. He has not yet reached even the semifinals of an ATP Tour tournament.

Gael Monfils will be the favorite to win this match, considering his record this season and his record at the event, and on the surface.

Prediction: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets

