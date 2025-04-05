Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Holger Rune (10) vs Nuno Borges

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune and Nuno Borges play in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Rune is the tournament's 10th seed and comes into the Tour's European leg in decent form, despite an early exit to Reilly Opelka in Miami. Before this, the Dane had an excellent run in Indian Wells, beating Tallon Griekspoor and Daniil Medvedev en route to the final. The ease of Rune's 2-6, 2-6 loss to Draper in the final was a shock, but the Brit was on fire throughout the tournament. The next highlight of Rune's year was his fourth-round run in Melbourne, which was derailed by eventual champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, World No. 43 Nuno Borges has been mixing in a very different company. His best performances of 2025 include taking a set from Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the Australian Open, and a semifinal in Auckland and Marrakech. He holds an 11-9 season record so far.

Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

Holger Rune and Nuno Borges have played twice on the ATP tour. Their first meeting in 2023 in Acapulco was a straightforward 6-0, 6-2 win for Rune. In Cincinnati in 2024, Borges put up a fight but lost 3-6, 6-7(8), meaning the Dane leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Ad

Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune TBC TBC TBC Nino Borges TBC TBC TBC

Ad

Holger Rune vs Nuno Borges prediction

ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 16 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune, ranked No. 12 in the world, will have retained some confidence from his Indian Wells run, despite his early exit in Miami. The surface may play a part - the Dane's only clay excursion this year was in Buenos Aires, when he was defeated in the first round by Mariano Navone 1-6, 6-7(2). However, his two quarterfinal appearances in the French Open suggest he is fairly comfortable on clay.

Ad

Meanwhile, Borges has struggled to get past the second round in most of his tournaments in 2025. The Portuguese is a better clay court player than this year's results suggest, and won his only ATP tour title on clay - the 2024 Swedish Open in Bastad, beating none other than Rafael Nadal in the final, joining only three other players to have beaten the Spaniard on clay in a final.

Despite that, Rune has the finer pedigree and better run of results this season, and the disparity in their world rankings should show. Although Borges may extend the match, the Dane is expected to prevail and go through to the next round.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More