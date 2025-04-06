Match Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Mariano Navone

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Mariano Navone preview

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 10 - Source: Getty

World No. 27 Matteo Berrettini will meet Argentine Mariano Navone in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Navone has successfully navigated two qualifying rounds, defeating Taiwanese player Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3, 6-1 and Arthur Rinderknech 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Navone has had a difficult start to the season. He's struggled to win matches, despite a strong showing at his home tournament in February, when he beat Holger Rune in straight sets to reach the quarterfinal. He was beaten by young prodigy João Fonseca in the last eight, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, who went on to capture the trophy.

Berrettini performed well at last week's Miami Open, extending World No. 4 Taylor Fritz to three combative sets before losing 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-7. He also reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Qatar, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jack Draper, respectively. Therefore, we can conclude that the Italian is in decent form.

The winner will play the top seed, Alexander Zverev, in the second round.

Matteo Berrettini vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini and Mariano Navone have met just once on the ATP tour. They played on the clay in Marrakech in 2024, with Berrettini winning in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini vs Mariano Navone odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini TBC TBC TBC Mariano Navone TBC TBC TBC

(Odds will be added when available)

Matteo Berrettini vs Mariano Navone prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Berrettini's 2025 has been decent so far. The 24-year-old Navone is the World's 61st-ranked player and is yet to win an ATP tour title, while 28-year-old Berrettini has 10 Tour titles under his belt and has ranked as high as No. 6. The 2021 Wimbledon finalist has the much better resume overall and is far more experienced too.

Most of Navone's success has come on the Challenger Tour, where he's picked up multiple titles, and he's a relative newcomer to the main Tour, only making his debut at the 2024 Cordoba Open. There's no reason to believe that Berrettini won't repeat the result he registered on clay over Navone in Marrakech last year.

Pick:

Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

