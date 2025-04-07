Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo

Date: April 9, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand on the practice courts during day one of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. - Source: Getty

Two-time Monte-Carlo champion Novak Djokovic will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday (April 9). It will be their second meeting on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic will be chasing his 100th ATP title, as he missed an opportunity to win it at the Miami Open. The Serb does not have high expectations as he could not get enough time to prepare on the clay courts.

Novak Djokovic has a 12-5 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this year. He would be a favorite to reach the semifinal, as the seeded players in his quarter, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur are not clay specialists.

On the other hand, 27-year-old Tabilo is not having a great year, as he has not won two consecutive matches this year yet. The World No. 32 has a 3-9 win-loss record this year, having lost his first six matches that he played in 2025.

Tabilo faced the 2014 Monte-Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round and lost the first set 1-6. He fought hard to win the second set 7-5 and then came back from 1-3 down in the third set to win the decider 7-5.

Alejandro Tabilo of Chile celebrates winning break point against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during round one of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Alejandro Tabilo leads Novak Djokovic 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he defeated the Serb 6-2, 6-3 at the Italian Open last year.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -700 TBD TBD Alejandro Tabilo +450 TBD TBD

Odds source: BetMGM (Other odds will be added when available)

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Novak Djokovic will become the first player to make 18 appearances at the Monte-Carlo Masters, when he will step on the court to meet Tabilo in this match. He has a 39-15 win-loss record at the event.

The Serb won the Monte-Carlo Masters title in 2013 and 2015. He defeated the 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the 2013 final and then defeated him in 2015 semifinal, before beating Tomas Berdych in the final.

Alejandro Tabilo has a 18-14 win-loss record at Masters 1000 events and 2-1 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He made his debut appearance in Monaco last year, when he lost to Casper Ruud in the second round 2-6, 4-6.

The Chilean had a 0-4 win-loss record on clay courts in 2025 before he came to Monte-Carlo, which clearly shows that he is struggling on his favorite surface this year.

Novak Djokovic will be playing his first match on the surface since winning the Olympic Games gold medal in Paris last year. But he would still be the favorite considering his experience to adapt to the surface.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

