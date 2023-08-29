"Most of them have no clue what they are talking about" - Casper Ruud slams 'so-called tennis experts' and their 'insane' opinions

After his first round win at the 2023 US Open, Casper Ruud talked about his presence on Twitter and the "insane" opinions of social media "experts."

Ruud was talking to the media after edging past Emilio Nava in the first round of the 2023 US Open, defeating the American in four nail-biting sets, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

During the post-match press conference, Ruud was asked about his presence on Twitter and his engagement with tennis fans. The 24-year-old Norwegian talked about some of the opinions that circulate widely on the social media app.

"So I read a bunch of these, like, so-called tennis experts and their opinions, and it's just insane. It annoys me in a way because it's just -- I feel like if you haven't played professionally in the past, most of them have no clue what they are talking about," Ruud said.

"Their opinions, for fans, if anyone listens to what I'm saying, I would just not take more than maybe 5% of what so-called tennis experts on Twitter say as good info because it's just not the way it goes," he added.

World No. 5 Ruud has often been the subject of criticism on social media, as some users believe he doesn't deserve his ranking, even though he has played three Grand Slam finals in the past year and a half.

The Norwegian rarely engages on social media, but he does find it interesting, although he says "it shouldn't be taken seriously."

"I could probably reply to many other things, but I just leave it, because it's just interesting to see how people just exaggerate all the time on social media about anything. You go from being the best player in the world to the worst player in history from one week to another, and it shouldn't be taken seriously," Casper Ruud stated.

Ruud also touched upon the criticism he receives on social media and how it is not good for a player to read too much of it.

"It's a wicked place to spend too much time, I think. Because also reading about yourself is not really nice always. I don't know. I take it with a smile, but sometimes I just, yeah, I guess I can't control myself," he said.

Casper Ruud to play Zhizhen Zhang in US Open 2023 second round

Casper Ruud at the 2023 US Open

Casper Ruud will continue his finals defense at the US Open against China's Zhizhen Zhang in the second round of the tournament. Ruud defeated USA's Emilio Nava, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), in the first round, stopping a two-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, Zhang eliminated the home crowd favorite Jeffrey John Wolf after five dramatic sets, 7-5, 7-5, 6-7(5), 4-6, 6-3.

This will be the second encounter between the Norwegian and the Chinese athletes. Casper Ruud won their previous one in the third round of the 2023 French Open, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

The winner of this match will play either Rinki Hijikata or Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the 2023 US Open.