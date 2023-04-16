Munich Open 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Marcos Giron vs Roberto Carballes Baena

The opening day of main draw action at the Munich Open on Monday will feature four first-round matches. Two seeds, a qualifier, and a wildcard will be in action at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

Monte-Carlo runner-up Holger Rune is the top seed, but the Danish teenager won't be in action on the first day. Rune lost in three sets to Andrey Rublev in a hard-fought title match on Sunday.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the four matches on the opening day in Munich could pan out:

#1 Marcos Giron vs Roberto Carballes Baena (Munich seventh seed)

Roberto Carballes Baena

Marcos Giron will take on seventh seed Roberto Carballes Baena in his Munich opener.

World No. 7 Giron is 9-9 on the season, while the 49th-ranked Carballes Baena is 9-8. Their lone meeting was at Winston Salem four years ago, where the Spaniard emerged victorious in three sets. Expect him to have a more comfortable win this time.

Prediction: Carballes Baena in straight sets

#2 Jordan Thompson vs Flavio Cobolli

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson of Australia takes on Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli for a place in the Munich second round.

World No. 89 Thompson has won only three of his ten matches this season. Meanwhile, the 204th-ranked Cobolli is 1-1 in 2023. This is a first-time matchup, but expect the more experienced Thompson to prevail.

Prediction: Thompson in straight sets

#3 Thiago Monteiro vs Yannick Hanfmann

Thiago Monteiro

Thiago Monteiro locks horns with German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann as a place in the Munich second round beckons.

The 80th-ranked Monteiro has won only five of his 15 matches this season, while World No. 110 Hanfmann has fared better, going 5-4.

Hanfmann won their lone meeting - on clay - in the opening round at Bastad two years ago and should prevail again.

Prediction: Hanfmann in straight sets

#4 Kyle Edmund vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Kyle Edmund

Kyle Edmund - playing with a protected ranking - takes on eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland in the opening round.

World No. 508 Edmund is winless in four matches (Adelaide 1, Adelaide 2, Australian Open, Miami) this year. Meanwhile, the 60th-ranked Huesler is 7-9 in 2023 following his opening-round exit at Monte-Carlo last week.

The two players will lock horns for the first time on tour. Considering Edmund's struggles this season, expect the man from Switzerland to come up trumps.

Prediction: Huesler in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes