Munich Open 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Marcos Giron vs Roberto Carballes Baena

By Bhargav
Modified Apr 16, 2023 20:22 GMT
Marcos Giron will be in action on Monday.

The opening day of main draw action at the Munich Open on Monday will feature four first-round matches. Two seeds, a qualifier, and a wildcard will be in action at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

Monte-Carlo runner-up Holger Rune is the top seed, but the Danish teenager won't be in action on the first day. Rune lost in three sets to Andrey Rublev in a hard-fought title match on Sunday.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the four matches on the opening day in Munich could pan out:

#1 Marcos Giron vs Roberto Carballes Baena (Munich seventh seed)

Roberto Carballes Baena
Roberto Carballes Baena

Marcos Giron will take on seventh seed Roberto Carballes Baena in his Munich opener.

World No. 7 Giron is 9-9 on the season, while the 49th-ranked Carballes Baena is 9-8. Their lone meeting was at Winston Salem four years ago, where the Spaniard emerged victorious in three sets. Expect him to have a more comfortable win this time.

Prediction: Carballes Baena in straight sets

#2 Jordan Thompson vs Flavio Cobolli

Jordan Thompson
Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson of Australia takes on Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli for a place in the Munich second round.

World No. 89 Thompson has won only three of his ten matches this season. Meanwhile, the 204th-ranked Cobolli is 1-1 in 2023. This is a first-time matchup, but expect the more experienced Thompson to prevail.

Prediction: Thompson in straight sets

#3 Thiago Monteiro vs Yannick Hanfmann

Thiago Monteiro
Thiago Monteiro

Thiago Monteiro locks horns with German wildcard Yannick Hanfmann as a place in the Munich second round beckons.

The 80th-ranked Monteiro has won only five of his 15 matches this season, while World No. 110 Hanfmann has fared better, going 5-4.

Hanfmann won their lone meeting - on clay - in the opening round at Bastad two years ago and should prevail again.

Prediction: Hanfmann in straight sets

#4 Kyle Edmund vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund

Kyle Edmund - playing with a protected ranking - takes on eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland in the opening round.

World No. 508 Edmund is winless in four matches (Adelaide 1, Adelaide 2, Australian Open, Miami) this year. Meanwhile, the 60th-ranked Huesler is 7-9 in 2023 following his opening-round exit at Monte-Carlo last week.

The two players will lock horns for the first time on tour. Considering Edmund's struggles this season, expect the man from Switzerland to come up trumps.

Prediction: Huesler in straight sets

