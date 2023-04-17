Munich Open 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Dominic Thiem vs Constant Lestienne

The second day of main draw action at the Munich Open on Tuesday (April 18) will feature eight first-round matches. Three seeds, two qualifiers and one wildcard will be in action.

On the opening day of the ATP 250 claycourt event on Monday, the likes of Marcos Giron and Yannick Hanfmann emerged victorious, beating Roberto Carballes Baena and Thiago Monteiro respectively.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches in Munich could pan out on Tuesday:

#1 Sebastian Baez (Munich fifth seed) vs Oscar Otte

Sebastian Baez

Fifth seed Sebastian Baez opens his Munich campaign against home hopeful Oscar Otte.

The World No. 30 Baez is 11-10 in 2023, while the 94th-ranked Otte has won only three of his 11 matches this year. Baez took their lone meeting on the claycourts of Lyon (Round of 16) last year and should prevail again.

Prediction: Baez in straight sets

#2 Dominic Thiem vs Constant Lestienne

Costant Lestienne

In an all-unseeded first-round matchup, Dominic Thiem locks horns with Frenchman Costant Lestienne.

The 101st-ranked Thiem has struggled this year, winning only four of his 14 matches. However, he has had improved results in recent weeks, making the Estoril quarterfinals and the second round in Monte-Carlo last week.

Meanwhile, World No. 60 Lestienne hasn't fared much better - going 4-8. This is a first-time matchup, but expect the experienced Thiem to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Thiem in three sets

#3 Christopher O'Connell vs Ugo Humbert

Christopher O'Connell

In another all-unseeded opening-round clash, Christopher O'Connell takes on France's Ugo Humbert for a place in Munich's second round.

The 82nd-ranked O'Connell is 5-7 on the season, reaching the Split Challenger quarterfinals and the Marrakech quarterfinals. Meanwhile, World No. 72 Humbert is 7-6. The left-hander is on a two-match losing streak, stumbling in the opening rounds at Miami and Monte-Carlo.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman should take this first-time meeting and move on to the next round.

Prediction: Humbert in straight sets

#4 Lorenzo Sonego vs Quentin Halys

Lorenzo Sonego

Sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego opens his campaign against Frenchman Quentin Halys.

The 45th-ranked Sonego fell to 9-10 on the season following a second-round defeat at Monte-Carlo last week. The Italian has reached two quarterfinals (Montpellier and Dubai) this season. Meanwhile, World No. 65 Halys is 11-10 in 2023, coming off a semifinal run in Estoril.

The two players haven't locked horns before, but expect Sonego to take this one.

Prediction: Sonego in straight sets

