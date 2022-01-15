Naomi Osaka gushes about boyfriend Cordae's new music album on Twitter

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to express her pride in her boyfriend Cordae, who recently released his second music album. The two have been in a relationship since 2019, and the rapper was spotted in the stands during Osaka's run to the title at the 2020 US Open.
Cordae's second studio album, titled From a Birds Eye View features guest appearances from superstars in the music industry, including Stevie Wonder, Eminem and Lil Wayne.
Osaka raved about the time and effort Cordae put into producing the album and went on to call the 24-year-old a "star and a light."
"Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring," Osaka wrote. "@cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️."
Naomi Osaka faces Camila Osorio in her first match at the 2022 Australian Open
Naomi Osaka will begin her campaign at the 2022 Australian Open against World No. 52 Camila Osorio. The two have never faced each other before.
The Japanese's path will get much more complicated from the third round, where she is likely to face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic or American sensation Amanda Anisimova. A win would most probably pit her against World No. 1 and home favorite Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.
Osaka is looking to become the first woman since Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships to successfully defend a Major title. She has had an encouraging lead-up to the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set.
Osaka pulled out of her last-four match due to an abdominal issue, but later revealed that it was only a precaution to protect her body on her return to action after an extended break.