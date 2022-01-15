Naomi Osaka gushes about boyfriend Cordae's new music album on Twitter

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to express her pride in her boyfriend Cordae, who recently released his second music album. The two have been in a relationship since 2019, and the rapper was spotted in the stands during Osaka's run to the title at the 2020 US Open.

Cordae's second studio album, titled From a Birds Eye View features guest appearances from superstars in the music industry, including Stevie Wonder, Eminem and Lil Wayne.

Osaka raved about the time and effort Cordae put into producing the album and went on to call the 24-year-old a "star and a light."

"Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring," Osaka wrote. "@cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️."

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️ https://t.co/CFbfCeLhW8

Naomi Osaka faces Camila Osorio in her first match at the 2022 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka begins her Australian Open campaign against Camila Osorio in the first round

Naomi Osaka will begin her campaign at the 2022 Australian Open against World No. 52 Camila Osorio. The two have never faced each other before.

The Japanese's path will get much more complicated from the third round, where she is likely to face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic or American sensation Amanda Anisimova. A win would most probably pit her against World No. 1 and home favorite Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker



2020 pulls out of Cincinnati

Wins US Open



2021 pulls out of Gipsland Trophy SF

Wins Australian Open



2022 pulls out of Melbourne SF

????? Australian Open



Pattern emerging.



If it works, it works ....... Naomi Osaka2020 pulls out of CincinnatiWins US Open2021 pulls out of Gipsland Trophy SFWins Australian Open2022 pulls out of Melbourne SF????? Australian OpenPattern emerging.If it works, it works ....... Naomi Osaka 🇯🇵 2020 pulls out of Cincinnati Wins US Open 2021 pulls out of Gipsland Trophy SFWins Australian Open 2022 pulls out of Melbourne SF ????? Australian Open Pattern emerging. If it works, it works ....... https://t.co/LxDcXVQjE0

Osaka is looking to become the first woman since Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships to successfully defend a Major title. She has had an encouraging lead-up to the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set.

Also Read Article Continues below

Osaka pulled out of her last-four match due to an abdominal issue, but later revealed that it was only a precaution to protect her body on her return to action after an extended break.

Edited by Arvind Sriram