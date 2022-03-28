Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Miami Open 2022 4th Round

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will meet World No. 50 Alison Riske on Monday in her quest for a quarterfinal berth at the Miami Open.

Osaka has been in a rich vein of form so far in this WTA 1000 tournament. She started her campaign with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Astra Sharma. The Japanese next blew away 13th seed Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 in a battle between two former World No. 1 players.

Osaka was then given a walkover into the fourth round by former Australian Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova. The Czech, playing her first tournament in seven months, had to withdraw due to injury.

A fully rested Osaka will hope to come charging out of the blocks when she meets Riske in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is playing at the 2022 Miami Open in Florida, USA. It is the third WTA 1000 event of the year and is considered one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar.

The Japanese had a 58% winning percentage in Miami heading into this year's tournament, with her best performance being a quarter-final finish in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Osaka's opponent, Alison Riske, got up to a career-high No. 18 in the world not long ago and has three titles to her credit. The Pittsburgh-born 31-year-old is known for her prowess on fast surfaces and has a Wimbledon quarterfinal to show for it on her resume as well.

Riske missed the last edition of the Miami Open as she was sidelined by a foot injury. She has gradually built her form back since her return in May 2021. Riske made the final at Portoroz in September before ending the season on a high with the title at Linz.

She made a brilliant start to 2022 with a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International 2. At Indian Wells two weeks ago, she knocked out Garbine Muguruza in three sets before crashing out in the third round.

Riske has now carried that momentum into the Miami Open. She has dropped just a solitary set in three matches so far, with 31st seed Alize Cornet being one of her victims.

The American will hope to produce a confident display against Osaka, with whom she is tied 1-1 in the head-to-head.

Naomi Osaka vs Alison Riske match schedule

Osaka and Riske will play the second match of the day session at Stadium, which is the tournament's main court. The match is scheduled to start not before 1 pm local time.

Match timing: 1:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm GMT / 10:30 pm IST.

Date: 28 March 2022.

Naomi Osaka vs Alison Riske streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

