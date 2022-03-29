Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Miami Open 2022 Quarterfinals

Naomi Osaka will aim to reach her first-ever semifinal at the Miami Open when she squares off against ninth seed and home favorite Danielle Collins on Tuesday.

The former World No. 1 has now made it to her second quarterfinal of the season, having reached the last four at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 in January.

In between, the Japanese suffered early exits at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. But at the ongoing Miami Open, she looks very much the player who has four Grand Slam titles on her resume.

Most importantly, Osaka looks happy, healthy and cheerful. The credit for it should go to her decision to start working with a therapist.

All of this has reflected in her dominant performances at the Hard Rock Stadium. Naomi Osaka hasn't dropped a set in three matches so far, which includes wins over Astra Sharma, 13th seed Angelique Kerber and Alison Riske. She should also be relatively fresh for her next match, having received a walkover from Karolina Muchova in the third round.

That said, Osaka will now face her sternest test of the fortnight against the in-form Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is playing at the 2022 Miami Open in Florida, USA. It is the third WTA 1000 event of the year and is considered one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar.

The Japanese had her best-ever performance in Miami last year when she reached the quarterfinals. Having made the last eight again this season, Osaka will be keen to improve on her record at this tournament.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Danielle Collins strikes the ball at the 2022 Miami Open

Osaka's opponent, Danielle Collins, has been playing the best tennis of her life for the past few months. The 28-year-old is currently the highest-ranked American women's singles player at No. 11, one spot shy of her career-best ranking of 10.

The Florida-born player first burst into the spotlight with her scintillating run to the semifinals of the 2019 Australian Open. Collins backed it up with a quarterfinal finish at Roland Garros the very next year.

Having had to deal with numerous health issues throughout her career, it took the two-time NCAA champion some time to build her consistency. Collins finally became a mainstay in the top tier of women's tennis in the second half of last year when she won back-to-back titles at Palermo and San Jose.

After a quarterfinal in Chicago and a semifinal in Linz to end the season, the American started 2022 in thunderous fashion by reaching her maiden Major final in Australia.

Unfourtnately, injuries and illnesses once again reared their ugly heads to stall her progress. After a first-round retirement in Dubai due to dizziness, Collins has returned to action at the ongoing Miami Open, her home tournament. She has fond memories of the competition, having reached the semifinals in 2018 as a qualifier.

Collins struggled in her first match this year, needing three sets to see off Anna Bondar. But since then, the ninth seed has hit her stride, disposing of Vera Zvonareva and eighth seed Ons Jabeur with consummate ease.

Having conceded just 11 games in her last couple of matches, Collins will look to continue the momentum against Osaka in what should be a blockbuster match.

wta @WTA



The No.9 seed is into the last eight again On her #MiamiOpen debut in 2018, Danielle Collins reached her first career WTA semifinal as a qualifier.The No.9 seed is into the last eight again On her #MiamiOpen debut in 2018, Danielle Collins reached her first career WTA semifinal as a qualifier.The No.9 seed is into the last eight again 👀⬇️

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins match schedule

Osaka and Collins will play the first match of the evening session at Stadium, which is the tournament's main court. The match is scheduled to start not before 7 pm local time.

Match timing: 7:00 pm EST / 11:00 pm GMT / 4:30 am IST.

Date: 29 March 2022 (USA, Canada & UK), 30 March 2022 (India).

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

