Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Naomi Osaka will kick off her title defense at the Toray Pan Pacific Open against Australia's Daria Saville in the first round.

Osaka's results in the lead-up to this tournament have been dismal. She's currently on a four-match losing streak, which began with a second-round loss at the Silicon Valley Classic. The four-time Grand Slam champion then lost in the first round of the Canadian Open, Western & Southern Open, and the US Open.

Now that she's back in her native Japan, Osaka will be hoping for a change in her fortunes.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is competing at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan. The tournament returns to the WTA tour after the previous two editions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She won the title the last time the event was held back in 2019, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final. She also finished as the runner-up in 2016 and 2018, losing to Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova respectively.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Daria Saville at the 2022 US Open.

After spending most of the last couple of years on the sidelines due to injuries, Daria Saville returned to action this year. After being ranked outside the top 400 at the start of the year, she has now made it to the top 50 of the rankings. The Australian has notched up quite a few impressive results.

Saville was the runner-up at the Granby Championships, going down to Daria Kasatkina in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals in Guadalajara and Miami while making the Citi Open semifinals. Her only title of the season came in doubles at the Strasbourg Open.

Saville's previous tournament was the US Open, where she lost to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

Naomi Osaka vs Daria Saville match schedule

Osaka will play her first-round match on Tuesday, though the exact time will be announced later.

Match timing: TBA

Date: 20 September 2022.

Naomi Osaka vs Daria Saville streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on beIN Sports.

Japan: The host country will broadcast the tournament on WOWOW.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the tournament, click here.

