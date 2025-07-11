New Jersey representation at Wimbledon with Amanda Anisimova: Who was the most famous player from the US state to reach a Grand Slam final before?

New Jersey native Amanda Anisimova has reached the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final and will take on Iga Swiatek for the title on Saturday, July 12. The last famous New Jersey native to reach a Grand Slam final did so almost three decades ago.

Michael Chang, born in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1972, went on to reach four Grand Slam finals. He was born to parents who had emigrated to the USA from Taiwan. Chang moved to Minnesota early in his life and then to California to increase his opportunities in tennis.

He eventually made the most of it, earning the French Open title in 1989, and racking up three runner-up finishes at the 1995 French Open, the 1996 Australian Open, and the 1996 US Open. His loss to Pete Sampras at the New York Major was the last time a famous New Jersey-native reached a singles Grand Slam final.

Anisimova broke the streak by advancing to the Wimbledon final 29 years later. Several Americans, including Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, and Coco Gauff, have reached and won Grand Slam finals during this period, but none are New Jersey natives.

Anisimova was born in Freehold Township, New Jersey, in 2001. She was born to parents who had emigrated to the USA from Russia. Her family moved to Florida early in her life to help her earn better opportunities in tennis. She is also making the most of it by recently bagging the WTA 1000 title in Qatar and now reaching a Major final.

"It’s been a year turnaround" - Amanda Anisimova reaches Wimbledon final in 2025 after taking mental health break in 2023

Amanda Anisimova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova had a bright career in juniors as she reached the World No. 2 rankings and won the US Open in 2017. Her breakthrough year in pro tennis came in 2019 when she won her first tour-level title and reached the French Open semifinals.

The American won another title in 2022 and broke into the top 25 before taking a mental health break in 2023. Anisimova returned to tennis early in 2024 and has borne the fruits of her break this year. She won her maiden WTA 1000 title in February and has reached the Wimbledon final.

"To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you – especially not this soon. It’s been a year turnaround," Amanda Anisimova said in her post-semifinal interview.

"So many dreams of competing on this court. It’s such a privilege. To be in the final is just incredible," she added.

Anisimova defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and will face Iga Swiatek in the final at the All England Club.

