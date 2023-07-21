Newport 2023: John Isner vs Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: John Isner vs Alex Michelsen

Date: July 22, 2023

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Newport, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime Video | Australia: beIN Sports

John Isner vs Alex Michelsen preview

Isner is into his second semifinal of the season.

Veteran John Isner takes on Alex Michelsen in an all-unseeded all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

World No. 126 Isner made a slow start in his quarterfinal, dropping the opening set to top seed Tommy Paul. The 38-year-old, though, fought back - conceding only three games to force a decider.

In a competitive third set that went the distance, the 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist outlasted Paul to improve to 6-9 on the season and 27-6 in Newport - where he has won four titles.

Interestingly, the win over Paul was Isner's second in nine matches, with his first coming in his opener against Alex Bolt, which snapped a seven-match losing streak. The American's four other wins in 2023 came during his run to the Dallas final, where he squandered a championship point to Yibing Wu.

Meanwhile, the 190th-ranked Michelsen's week keeps getting better, as the 18-year-old American beat fourth seed Mackenzie McDonald to reach his first ATP semifinal.

Dropping exactly three games in each set, Michelsen improved to 3-1 on the season and in his young career - with all three wins coming this week. Earlier, he beat Maxime Cressy and James Duckworth from a set down in both contests.

Having won the Chicago Challenger last week, Michelsen is now two wins away from a surprise first ATP title in Newport.

John Isner vs Alex Michelsen head-to-head

The two Americans haven't played each other before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs Alex Michelsen prediction

Michelsen is into his first ATP semifinal.

Both Isner and Michelsen are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Isner takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass, where he has a 55-28 record and four titles (all in Newport). Meanwhile, Michelsen is 3-1 on the surface, with all three wins coming this week.

Isner's form has been abysmal this year - going nearly five months without a win - but has found his mojo on his favourite hunting ground. Considering his experience and grass-court pedigree, he should take the win.

Pick: Isner in straight sets