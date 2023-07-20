Newport 2023: Tommy Paul vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Tommy Paul vs John Isner

Date: July 21, 2023

Tournament: Hall of Fame Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Newport, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $642,735

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime Video | Australia: beIN Sports

Tommy Paul vs John Isner preview

Paul is into the last eight.

Top seed Tommy Paul will continue his campaign at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport when he takes on compatriot John Isner in an all-American quarterfinal.

World No. 14 Paul commenced his quest for a first Newport title against another compatriot - Ethan Quinn. In a competitive first set, the reigning NCAA singles champion took the contest to his higher-ranked opponent - taking four games - before Paul drew first blood.

In a rather chaotic second set - where the first five games went to the returner - Paul reeled off the final four games to book his place in the last eight. The 26-year-old is now 25-15 on the season as he marked his Newport debut with a win.

Meanwhile, the 126th-ranked Isner saw off qualifier Alex Bolt in his opener. After taking the first set for the loss of four games, Isner was pegged back in the second as Bolt conceded two games to level proceedings.

The 38-year-old American, though, averted another defeat - dropping three games in the decider to improve to 5-9 on the season and 26-6 in Newport - where he has clinched four titles.

The win over Bolt was Isner's first in eight matches since making the Dallas final in February, where he squandered championship points before going down to Yibing Wu. His four other wins this year all came in Dallas.

Tommy Paul vs John Isner head-to-head

Paul has lost both his two previous meetings with Isner. Their last clash was in the 2020 Acapulco quarterfinals, which the latter won in three sets. This is their first meeting on grass.

Tommy Paul vs John Isner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tommy Paul John Isner

The odds will be updated when they release.

Tommy Paul vs John Isner prediction

Isner won his first match in five months.

Both Paul and Isner like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

Although Isner is the more experienced and consistent of the two, he's in a wretched run of form this year. However, he has superior grasscourt pedigree than his opponent, going 54-28 and winning four titles, while Paul is 14-9.

Nevertheless, considering Paul's better run this year, expect him to take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Paul in three sets