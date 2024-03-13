"1 million people wanting to settle into 15k seats because Rafael Nadal" - Fans react as ticket queue for Roland Garros 2024 exceeds 700,000

The long virtual queue to buy tickets for the 2024 French Open has led to tennis fans wondering whether admirers of Rafael Nadal are purchasing them in bulk to watch him play in what could be his farewell tournament. When the queue crossed 227,000 people, organisers put out a statement informing fans that access to the official site is being regulated due to high traffic.

Nadal has enjoyed stupendous success at the clay courts of Paris. He has won a record 14 titles at Roland Garros in singles, the highest for any player (male or female) at a Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal won the French Open for four consecutive years (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008). He then did so for five consecutive years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014) before repeating it for four consecutive years again (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). His most recent title came in 2022.

Nadal has an astonishing 112-3 record at Roland Garros and has never been taken to five sets in all the 14 finals. However, he has been plagued by injuries for more than a year now and has dropped enough hints about retirement.

"1M people wanting to settle into 15k seats bc rafa nadal <333 that’s on goatism," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While a rush was expected given Nadal's iconic status at Roland Garros, fans said that such a huge queue is mind boggling.

"I love you Rafans but are you planning to invade Roland Garros ? I promise it’s quite calm there lately. I love when there are many people for RG but not 500K," a person who runs a fan page for Rafael Nadal said.

A fan wondered who were buying tickets in such large quantities.

"WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE BUYING ROLAND GARROS TICKETS WHO ARE YOU ???? 220,000 IN QUEUE?!?!?!?!?!?!" a fan said.

Fans pointed out that the rush could be due to the chances of Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement after the French Open.

"Maybe ppl knowing Rafa isn't coming back, so trying to see him for the first/last time?" a fan said. "Given it’s likely Nadal’s LAST tournament, it’s mainly a “Just Here For Godzilla” moment!" another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal to start clay court season at Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Rafael Nadal is expected to kickstart his clay court season this year at the Monte Carlo Masters next month. He has won the tournament 11 times but his last victory at the event came in 2018. Monte Carlo is the first clay court Masters-1000 event of the 2024 season.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles in singles, has dropped to 652 in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings. He is using his protected ranking to get into the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters that begins on April 7.

The Spaniard missed almost the entire 2023 season with abdominal and other injuries. He has played only at the Brisbane International in January ever since his comeback on professional tour. Nadal suffered a flare-up of his hip injury at the tournament.

