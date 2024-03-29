"100%" - Nick Kyrgios chooses old Miami Open venue over current Hard Rock Stadium as better location

Nick Kyrgios recently engaged in a somewhat controversial debate: which of the two most recent Miami Open venues is superior — Key Biscayne or Miami Gardens?

The Miami Open is an annual top-tier tennis event held in March every year for both men and women. From 1987 to 2018, the tournament was held at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, Florida. However, it moved to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens the following year.

Since then, the tennis community gets nostalgic over the old venue every year, with many wishing the 1000-level event hadn't moved to its new location. The courts are also different at both venues; while Crandon Park has purple and green courts, the Hard Rock Stadium has all-blue courts.

On Thursday (March 28), Nick Kyrgios also chimed in on the above discourse. The Aussie reposted an Instagram reel posted by a fan, which juxtaposed a video of his tweener hot-shot lob from his 2017 quarterfinal win against Alexander Zverev at the former venue, to a casual forehand winner from his first-round defeat of Adrian Mannarino at the latter venue five years later.

The 28-year-old was unwavering in his answer, writing in the caption of his stories that he preferred the old courts in Crandon Park.

"100% old courts," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

The former World No. 13 is attached more to Key Biscayne and justifiably so, considering he reached two semifinals at the venue in 2016 and 2017. He has not been as successful at the Miami Open after the tournament shifted to Hard Rock Stadium, failing to go past the fourth round in his only two appearances in 2019 and 2022.

Nick Kyrgios had a pain-free practice session this week

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has suffered from persistent injury woes since his career-best season in 2022, which saw him reach his maiden Major final at Wimbledon. The Aussie injured his left knee in the fall season that year, which caused him to miss the Australian Open and the French Open in 2023.

Kyrgios' knee eventually recovered by the time the grasscourt season rolled around. However, he tore a ligament in his right wrist during his first tournament back at the Stuttgart Open in June. He then forewent last year's Wimbledon and the US Open, and this year's Australian Open due to his wrist niggles.

The Aussie finally seems to be healthy, announcing on X (formerly Twitter) last Friday (March 22) that he would be hitting the tennis court for the first time since his injury. He made good on the promise this week, posting some content from his practice on Instagram.

The 28-year-old also gave his fans a positive update regarding his recovery, writing on his Instagram stories:

"Hey, guys. As you know, it's my first hit today. Super excited, wrist feels good. Just icing it right now. Doing all the right things."

Poll : Which Miami Open venue is better? Crandon Park, Key Biscayne Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens 0 votes View Discussion