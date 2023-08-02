Naomi Osaka recently appeared on the Mountaintop Conversations podcast hosted by the most decorated American in track and field history, Allyson Felix and her brother, Wes Felix. In the episode, Osaka talked about her personal life, mental health troubles, and her "mountaintop moment" with World No. 7 Coco Gauff.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion, having won the Australian Open and US Open twice. The Japanese star's last title came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she became only the second woman to win her first four Grand Slam finals (after Monica Seles).

The host asked Osaka for her "mountaintop moment", describing it as a career highlight or a personal accomplishment. In response, Osaka fondly reflected on the third round clash against Coco Gauff at the 2019 US Open, in the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"When I played Coco Gauff in the US Open, 2019 maybe. And for me, I grew up in the same area as her, and I've watched her play with her dad. I knew that she was going to be great. So, it's just really emotional, just to play her in the Arthur Ashe Stadium," Naomi Osaka said.

"We were two kids, I am not a kid anymore, but we were like both two kids who came from this one area and we're like in the biggest stadium in tennis. So, that was really cool," she added.

Osaka won the match 6-3, 6-0, and remembered feeling overwhelmed while talking to Gauff.

"I remember inviting her to talk after the match, and just feeling really emotional about it, because I felt like this is what sports is about," Osaka said.

Osaka elaborated on her "mountaintop moment" and said:

"For me, it wasn't about winning or losing, it was about two people fighting as hard as they can. And afterwards, you just embrace each other, because you know it was a hard fight. So you appreciate the other person's efforts and what they bring to the table. So I think that might be the most memorable moment for me."

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka hints at early return after having a baby daughter

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka recently gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Shai. Having been out on maternity leave since withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, Osaka had previously stated her intention was to return at the 2024 Australian Open.

A fan of the former World No. 1 reached out to her on social media, desperate for her return to professional tennis. In response, Osaka said that she was trying to return as soon as possible.

"Omw (On my way)," tweeted Osaka.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Osaka spoke about her journey and reiterated that she wouldn't trade her experience as a mother for anything in the world. However, she explained that being away from tennis was disheartening.

"It was kind of hard to cope with those feelings of wanting to be there really badly. I wouldn’t trade this for the world, but it was just hard to watch everyone competing over there [while I was] sitting out," Osaka said.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline