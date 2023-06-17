"2011 Novak Djokovic and 2005 Roger Federer were the best players I've ever played" - Mardy Fish

Novak Djokovic's level in 2011 was the best tennis has ever seen, according to former American professional Mardy Fish.

Mardy Fish, former World No. 7, was asked about who the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is by podcast host Pat McAfee in a recent interview.

Fish didn't want to give his opinion on the GOAT, but did admit that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal are all in that conversation.

"I'm assuming that the top three greatest of all time is in this era, it's a blessing and a curse playing in that era and playing those guys. It was cool to play those guys, wasn't so cool to lose to those guys almost every time," Fish said.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



@MardyFish #PMSLive "2011 Djokovic and 2005 Federer were the best players I ever played against" "2011 Djokovic and 2005 Federer were the best players I ever played against"@MardyFish #PMSLive https://t.co/aafn53NGAI

The American has a negative head-to-head with all three of the players. He lost to Federer and Nadal eight times in their nine duels and didn't beat Djokovic a single time in their seven match-ups.

Talking about the best player to ever touch a tennis racquet, Fish highlighted Novak Djokovic's 2011 season and Roger Federer's 2005 season, but gave the nod to the Serb.

"The 2011 Djokovic and 2005 Federer were the best players that I've ever played. If those two played on a medium-paced hard court, I think Novak would win, if they played on a faster surface I think Roger would win, and any slower surface Novak would win," Fish said, adding:

"2011 Djokovic - the best player of all time."

Novak Djokovic might lose World No. 1 spot to Carlos Alcaraz very soon

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic has retaken the World No. 1 spot by winning the 2023 French Open and beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, but he might lose it very soon.

Djokovic is currently in the lead over Alcaraz by 420 points, but only the Spaniard will be playing at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships from June 19-25.

The 20-year-old won't be defending any points that week, so if he wins the title he will earn 500 points and leapfrog the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the rankings. Alcaraz will start his grass court campaign against a qualifier in London, where he will play in his first professional tournament on grass besides Wimbledon.

The Spaniard lost in the second round of 2021 Wimbledon to Daniil Medvedev and in the fourth round last year to Jannik Sinner.

If Alcaraz doesn't win the title in London, his chances of retaking the No. 1 spot will be significantly lowered, as Novak Djokovic doesn't have to defend any points at Wimbledon despite being the defending champion.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes