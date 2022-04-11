2022 Monte-Carlo Masters Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will make his much awaited return on Tuesday at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. He received a bye into the second round where is set to take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard is a capable claycourt player and will be a tough test for Djokovic.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in action. The Greek will commence his title defense against 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini, who beat Arthur Rinderknech in three-sets to make the second round.

2022 Indian Wells Open champion Taylor Fritz has a relatively easy opener. The American is up against World No. 430 Lucas Catarina, who was awarded a wildcard into the tournament.

José Morgado @josemorgado Tuesday in Monte Carlo.



World No. 3 in singles Alexander Zverev is competing in doubles as well along with good friend Marcelo Melo. The duo will square off against the experienced team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Grigor Dimitrov, Aslan Karatsev and David Goffin, among others, will also take to the court on Tuesday. It's shaping up to be a day full of exciting matches, so here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the tournament.

Schedule for Day 4 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11 am local time: Dan Evans vs Benjamin Bonzi

followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Benoit Paire

followed by: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

followed by: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Ilya Ivashka

followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina

followed by: Aslan Karatsev vs Holger Rune

followed by: Grigor Dimitrov vs Dusan Lajovic

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Ugo Humbert vs Pedro Martinex

followed by: Alexander Zverev/Marcelo Melo vs Nicolas Mahut/Pierre-Hugues Herbert

followed by: David Goffin vs Jiri Lehecka

followed by: Dan Evans/Diego Schwartzman vs Hugo Nys/Romain Arneodo

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all matches on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except for Court 11, where the first match will begin at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 12, 2022 5:00 am ET Canada April 12, 2022 5:00 am ET UK April 12, 2022 10:00 am BST India April 12, 2022 2:30 pm IST

Edited by Keshav Gopalan