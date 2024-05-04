Felix Auger-Aliassime recently laid bare how he has pulled through the peaks and valleys of his career.

Auger-Aliassime is through to his maiden Masters 1000 final at the 2024 Madrid Open - a pleasant change from his otherwise subpar season. Before his campaign in the Spanish capital, the Canadian barely broke even, registering only 11 wins against 10 losses.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s 2023 season was no different. He was successful in his title defense at the ATP 500 in Basel, but he otherwise failed to make a mark during an injury-laden campaign. He ended the year with only 23 wins and 20 losses -- a far cry from his 60 wins in 2022.

After reaching the final of the Madrid Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime touched on his career graph and how his downfall was perceived in the tennis world.

"I have carried out a very interesting process since I turned professional because I felt that every year I was advancing, I was a better player. Then 2023 arrived, which was a terrible year in my career and in my life, and we forgot everything that I did before," he said in his post-match press conference (translated from Spanish via Punto de Break).

"I think that, in sport, everything changes quickly and we tend to forget," he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime reached his maiden ATP final at the 2019 Rio Open, aged 18. However, the Canadian’s first title win came three years later, at the 2022 ATP Rotterdam, after falling short in eight title clashes.

Later that year, he went on a remarkable three-title winning spree, lifting back-to-back-to-back trophies in Florence, Antwerp and Basel. Auger-Aliassime unlocked a career-high ranking of World No. 6 by the end of the season. Speaking about how he dealt with the misfortunes that followed, the World No. 35 said:

"What I am most proud of is that I have maintained my passion for tennis during difficult times, I have known how to deal with frustration and continue wanting with all my might to be a great tennis player."

"It is great to see myself in this situation; life and tennis shoes smile at me again," he said about reaching the Madrid Open final.

"I've never experienced anything similar" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his bizarre Madrid Open 2024 campaign

Auger-Aliassime pictured at the 2024 Madrid Open

In the aforementioned press conference, Felix Auger-Aliassime also addressed his unideal run to the 2024 Madrid Open final.

The 23-year-old kicked off his campaign with a comeback victory against Yoshihito Nishioka, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. He then beat Adrian Mannarino in convincing fashion (6-0, 6-4) before winning through retirement against Jakub Mensik (6-1, 1-0 (Ret)).

In the fourth round, Auger-Aliassime stunned recently crowned Barcelona Open champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-5. The Canadian has since spent just 33 minutes on the court, thanks to Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal before their quarterfinal and Jiri Lehecka’s mid-match retirement at 3-3 in the semifinal.

"Obviously I feel bad for those who have had to retire playing against me.

"I have never experienced anything similar. I have had several injuries and I know what it feels like when they deprive you of doing what you love most in the world," he said about the bizarre circumstances.

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s title clash as he chases his maiden Masters 1000 title and sixth career title overall.

"I know that I am facing a great opportunity in my career. I think I had been training well for weeks, having good feelings and against Ruud I got a victory that gave me a lot of confidence," he said ahead of the final.