"2025 surely has got to be Novak Djokovic's last season" - Fans concerned for Serb as his reported comments during Miami Open practice come to light

Novak Djokovic seemingly admitted that his good serves were the only reason he was able to stay in rally during matches. These words of distress sparked concerns among tennis fans.

Djokovic has had 2025 to forget so far. His only good run came at the Australian Open where he made it to the semifinal but a leg injury forced him to retire mid-match. He then lost back-to-back opening-round matches at the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Masters.

He is currently gearing up for the Miami Masters, where he is the fourth seed. During a recent practice session, the Serb reportedly told his team, in Serbian, that his serves were the only reason he was able to stay alive in rallies. A user translated the Serb's words and shared the clip of this exchange on X (formerly Twitter),

“These days, only good serves are saving me. Only good serve is saving me to stay in rally and in contact (with something).”

Tennis fans were heartbroken to see one of the all-time greats candidly admitting that he was struggling. One fan felt that time had finally caught up with Djokovic and this season would be his final one on the tour.

"2025 surely has got to be his last season. As amazing as Novak has been not only all of his career but especially in his 30s, the mileage had to catch up considering the physical nature of his game. For it to happen at 38 y/o and while still being ranked No. 5 is not bad at all," the fan wrote.

Another fan said,

"That makes me very sad. Lack of confidence is brutal," the fan said.

Here are some other reactions from fans.

"He beat lehecka , machac , Carlos dropping just one set .2 months ago... what happened in 2 months...let's see how he plays tomorrow he can't do worse than IW," a fan remarked.

"Nothing worse than watching a legend slowly decline. Any real tennis fans will miss you Nole," a fan got emotional.

"I still don't understand why Novak broke off relations with Ivanisevic, he was playing a majestic tennis with him," a fan opined.

"Not this...we just need some wins against khias for some confidence," a fan quipped.

Though he may seemingly be lacking confidence in his current game, the Serb reiterated his belief in the high-quality tennis he is still capable of producing.

"I still have that level that can put me in a good position to win biggest titles" - Novak Djokovic

TENNIS: MAR 20 Miami Open - Source: Getty

During a pre-tournament press conference at the Miami Open, Novak Djokovic touched upon his amazing semifinal run at the Melbourne Mjaor this year, where he clinched a four-set win against Carlos Alcaraz. He expressed belief in the high-level tennis he is capable of producing and his potential to win big titles.

“It’s still encouraging for me to experience the way I was playing in Australia. I’m still able to win against the likes of Alcaraz. That’s probably the biggest reason why I still keep pushing myself, motivating myself, because I know I still have it in my legs, my hands, my arms," Djokovic said.

“I still have that tennis level that can put me in a good position to win the biggest titles in the sport.”

Novak Djokovic's quest for title number 100 will kick off against Rinky Hijikata on Friday. The Serb will also be looking to win an unprecedented seventh title.

