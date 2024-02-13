24 hours and 3400 kilometres later: Karolina Pliskova conquers Qatar Open 1R just a day after Cluj title win

After a grueling journey spanning 24 hours and covering a staggering distance of 3400 kilometers, Karolina Pliskova emerged victorious in her first-round match at the 2024 Qatar Open. This win came merely a day after her Cluj title win.

Pliskova advanced to the final in Cluj-Napoca without dropping a single set. On her way to the championship match, the Czech defeated the likes of Sinja Kraus, Camila Osorio, Sara Errani and Harriet Dart.

On Sunday, February 11, Pliskova emerged victorious over Romanian Ana Bogdan in 85 minutes with a score of 6-4, 6-3, securing her 17th career WTA singles title. Winning the Transylvania Open title also marked the end of a four-year title drought for the former World No. 1.

After securing the championship in Romania, Pliskova expressed her joy at winning a title after a brief break. She also expressed her gratitude for the support she had received throughout her campaign.

"I feel amazing because I didn’t win a title since, I think, a couple years, so of course it feels great, especially here with the support which I have all week. The atmosphere was amazing" Pliskova said after the match.

Karolina Pliskova then traveled 3,400 kms in an eight-hour overnight intercontinental flight from Romania to Doha to play at the Qatar Open. Within a mere 24 hours of clinching the title in Cluj-Napoca, Pliskova began playing her first-round match against Anna Kalinskaya.

Pliskova overcame wildcard Kalinskaya 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 to move into the second round in Qatar where she will go up against Russian Anastasia Potapova.

A brief look into Karolina Pliskova's 2024 season

Karolina Pliskova at the 2024 Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova kicked off her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, a tournament she has won three times - in 2017, 2019, and 2020. She commenced her campaign with a hard-fought victory against Naomi Osaka, winning 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the first round.

However, Pliskova's journey in Brisbane ended in the second round, as she succumbed to a defeat against Jelena Ostapenko, with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

The Czech then ventured to the Adelaide International, where she faced a disappointing loss in the first round against her compatriot, Katerina Siniakova, who dominated the match with a straight-sets victory of 6-2, 6-1.

The former World No. 1's performance at the Australian Open was lackluster, as she suffered a 7-6(6), 6-4 defeat in the first round against Elena Rybakina. However, Pliskova's fortunes took a turn for the better at the Transylvania Open, where she clinched her first title of the year. In the final, she emerged victorious against the home favorite, Ana Bogdan, winning 6-4, 6-3.