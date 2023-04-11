Roger Federer's name is synonymous with the word 'tennis'. His illustrious career spanned more than two decades before he hung his boots at the Laver Cup last year.

The Swiss has won 103 titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles, making him one of the most marketable athletes in the world. This has attracted sponsorships from globally renowned brands like Rolex, Lindt, and Uniqlo and he has an estimated net worth of $550 million.

The 41-year-old married Mirka in 2009. The couple have four kids together, twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and twin boys Leo and Lenny. The former World No. 1 is often spotted enjoying retirement with his family and has also invested in properties across the world.

We take a look at three of the most expensive real estate properties owned by Roger Federer.

#1 Federer's family home in Wollerau

The tennis legend has set up his base in Wollerau, Switzerland. Federer spent almost $8.1 million to set up a beautiful home spread across 1.5 acres of land for his family of six.

The house was custom-made and built from the ground up by Zurich's Kamata Development.

The three-storey home, next to Lake Geneva, features ceiling-to-floor glass ceilings offering views of the lake and the town, modern architecture, wooden floored decks and a unique stone fireplace in the middle of their home stretching vertically to all three storeys.

The home also includes a swimming pool, gym and an underground garage for his swanky car collection. The exclusive neighborhood is also home to tennis legend Jorge Paulo Lemann.

The municipality of Wollerau is lucrative for high-income homeowners owing to its low-income tax rates. Taxpayers pay anything between 10%-12% which is much lower when compared to other municipalities across Europe.

# 2 Federer's land in Herrliberg

Town of Herrilberg in Switzerland overlooking the Swiss Alps

In 2011, Federer shelled out $30 million and bought 5,800-square-meter of land, equivalent to almost 1.4 acres in Herrliberg, Switzerland overlooking Lake Zurich. The area is a well-known wealthy community that offers unforgettable views of the iconic Swiss Alps and the town.

It was speculated that the 41-year-old will build an uber-luxurious home on the plot of land. However, the particular plot of land stands vacant and it is safe to assume that it is under the ownership of the Swiss maestro.

Talks of the land being on the market for sale for $35 million are also doing the rounds considering that no construction has taken place since the purchase of the land more than a decade ago.

# 3 Dubai penthouse

In 2012, the Swiss legend spent a whopping $23 million on a penthouse in Dubai, which is located at the coveted Le Reve skyscraper. Le Reve is one of the most exclusive places to buy a home, with F1 driver Fernando Alonso also owning a penthouse there.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion's penthouse is a five-bedroom space with views of the famous Dubai Marina and the Burj Khalifa. The penthouse, which has 90 units in total and 80 of which are penthouses, has one of the most unique facilities one can imagine. You can even call for a private jet or a helicopter with the press of a button.

The penthouse offers concierge services, walk-in closets, a private terrace, wooden floors and interiors inspired by the grand olden times. Federer has claimed that his Dubai penthouse serves as a winter home for him and his family. The penthouse also offers a smart home system that can control the temperature and lighting of the house.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes