Last week, Novak Djokovic won his 98th career title with a straightforward victory in the ATP Finals championship match over World No. 4 Jannik Sinner. The Serb is edging closer to the Open-era record for most men's singles titles, which has fascinated his legions of fans greatly.

The only male players who have won more ATP titles than Djokovic are Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103), according to a graphic that was posted by the men's governing body on social media. For academic purposes, 71 out of the 36-year-old's titles have come at either a Major tournament, a Masters-level event, or the year-end championships.

The Serb's fans subsequently swarmed the post, many of whom ridiculed Roger Federer's haul of trophies. One of them alluded to how 49 of the Swiss' 103 titles had come at the ATP 250 and ATP 500 series, which are not considered to be 'big' tournaments.

"The fact that 49 of Roger’s 103 ATP titles coming from 250 and 500 tournaments isn’t talked enough imo," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, meanwhile, insisted that the Serb is already superior to Federer since he's the more successful player at the big events.

"He is clearly ahead of them. He is not chasing ATP 250 titles. Make reasonable comparisons please!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic has broken many records that were previously held by Roger Federer

Djokovic and Federer after their Australian Open 2020 semifinal encounter

Novak Djokovic has made a habit of breaking records that were once held by Roger Federer. The 36-year-old went past the Swiss maestro's record tally of six ATP Finals titles earlier this month in Turin.

The 24-time Major winner overtook Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the World No. 1 in early 2021 as well. Djokovic hasn't looked back since then, having reached 400 weeks as the top-ranked male player in this week's ATP rankings.

The Serb also left Federer's men's Major finals record (31) in the dust at last year's Wimbledon Championships. He has reached the championship match of a Grand Slam tournament on 36 occasions to date. The Serb also holds more Grand Slam semifinal appearances at 47, which is one more than the 'Fed Express'.

In 2024, Djokovic will be vying for a few more Open-era records that are currently held by his past rival. The Serb can overtake the Swiss' tally of most quarterfinals at a Major (58), provided he reaches the last eight at two Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic will also be eager to move past Federer's record of most match wins at a Major. The 24-time Major winner currently has 361 wins at that level, which is just eight less than the 42-year-old's match-wins tally.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins