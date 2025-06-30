5 most hilarious memes from Carlos Alcaraz's great escape against Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon 2025

The tennis world was filled with hilarious reactions after Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon first-round match against Fabio Fognini went to the fifth set. The Spaniard came to this match on the back of 18 consecutive wins and 3 back-to-back titles: the Italian Open, Roland Garros, and the HSBC Championships, and was the clear favorite to win the game with ease.

The World No.2 started the match pretty well, winning a close first set 7-5, but allowed the Italian to come back in the match, who won the second set tie-break 7-5. Alcaraz hit back in the third set again and won it 7-5, but was dominated by Fognini in the fourth set (2-6).

Even though the Spaniard kept his poise to win the deciding set 6-1 to advance to the second round, his performance against a 38-year-old Fognini at the Centre Court gave rise to some hilarious memes on social media. Let's have a look at some of the hilarious memes on social media that emerged during the match.

One of the fans sarcastically called out Alcaraz's performance against players other than Jannik Sinner.

"Carlos Alcaraz when the opponents name is not Jannik Sinner:"

Another fan remarked that Alcaraz allowed Fognini to play like prime Roger Federer.

"Alcaraz got Fognini moving like prime Federer man"

Another netizen hilariously described Alcaraz's situation without the five-set format and stated:

"Carlos Alcaraz if best of five format didn't exist:"

A fan also jokingly questioned the Spaniard whether he remembers that he is defending the Wimbledon title.

"alcaraz do you know we have a title to defend ?" the fan wrote.

Concludingly, a fan portrayed the entire situation of Alcaraz's fan during the match in a single picture.

After his victory in the first round, defending champion Alcaraz will now face Great Britain's Oliver Tarvet in the next round on July 2.

Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings known about his thought process for the Wimbledon Championships 2025

Carlos Alcaraz (Image via: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz shed light on his thought process for the Wimbledon Championships 2025. The Spaniard is eying his third consecutive title in this Grand Slam after winning the finals against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on both of his previous occasions.

In an interview just before the start of the tournament, Alcaraz boldly shared that he is not looking to prove anyone through his performance and is focusing completely on his aspirations.

"Most of all, I’m in no doubt that I have nothing to prove. It’s my life and I live it the way I think is correct. The key is not to think about what people say, or their expectations, but to focus on what I really need and what makes me feel good," he said (via ATP Tour).

During the conversation, Alcaraz also emphasized the importance of family to recover better while coming to the tournaments.

