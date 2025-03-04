"A blessing" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian cherishes 35+ years of friendship with heartfelt tribute to childhood best friend

Serena Williams's husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently marveled at a treasured milestone in his life—more than 35 years of unshakeable friendship with his lifelong best friend. Ohanian posted a heartfelt message of profound gratitude for a friendship that has endured. The identity of his closest friend is not revealed, but Ohanian's words painted a vivid image of a brotherly relationship that has been everything to him since childhood.

Ad

Ohanian posted a sincere message regarding their long-lasting connection, recollecting the way they have been friends since they were both five or six years old. The 41-year-old spoke of appreciation for their lifelong friendship, dubbing it a "blessing." As an only child himself, Ohanian pointed out how significant this friendship has been to him, addressing his best friend as a "bro," noting the strong brotherly bond they have established over the years.

Ad

Trending

Posting on Instagram on March 3, Ohanian posted a photo of himself and his best friend posing for a photo during a round of golf at the Tequesta Country Club in Florida. He captioned the photo:

"Friends with this dude since we were. 5? maybe 6. 35+ years of friendship is a blessing. I was an only child growing up but this is my bro!"

Ad

Highlighting Ohanian’s passion for golf, he owns Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), a franchise team in TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League), the innovative, tech-driven golf competition founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood headlined the team’s talented roster.

TGL is a state-of-the-art indoor golf league designed for prime-time television, featuring six teams of elite PGA Tour players competing in a high-tech simulator at Florida’s SoFi Center. Ohanian’s LAGC is supported by his wife, Serena Williams; their daughters, Olympia and Adira River; Venus Williams; and notable investors such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michelle Wie West, and Alex Morgan.

Ad

A look into Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian-backed LAGC's performance in TGL so far

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian’s Los Angeles Golf Club, had an impressive debut in the inaugural season of Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) at the Los Angeles Golf Club. The team opened its campaign with a dominant 12-1 victory over Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club, followed by a solid 6-2 win against Boston Common Golf.

In the third match, LAGC fell just short, losing 5-6 to Atlanta Drive GC. However, they bounced back with a narrow 5-4 triumph over the New York Golf Club, securing a playoff spot. Recently, LAGC defeated Bay Golf Club 5-3 to claim the top seed in the TGL playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas