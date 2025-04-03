A day after collapsing on court, Francesca Jones reveals what caused the alarming scene in Bogota

British No. 5 Francesca Jones recently spoke about her shocking collapse during her first-round match against Julia Riera at the 2025 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia. She attributed her collapse to the limited time she had to adjust to Bogota's high altitude, along with a few other factors.

Jones arrived in Bogotá on Wednesday, April 2, shortly after her triumph in Brazil on Sunday, March 30. Julia Riera dominated the first set 6-2, while the Brit mounted a strong comeback in the closely contested second set, winning it 7-5.

Jones, serving at 3-5 in the third set, suddenly collapsed as she tossed the ball. The 24-year-old was then taken off the court by staff members, with additional assistance from the chair umpire and her opponent. The match was ultimately called off.

Francesca Jones recently disclosed the reason that led to her collapse in Bogota. She shared a lengthy note on Instagram, acknowledging that she didn't get adequate rest after her win in Brazil and struggled to adapt to the altitude in the Columbian city. The 24-year-old added that her first and only exposure to the limited oxygen level was during his first-round match against the Argentine.

"My first exposure to the limited oxygen levels at a high-intensity was my match. As the match went on, I worked hard to give myself the opportunity to stay competitive while trying to get used to the conditions but progressively struggled; blurry vision eventually leading to collapsing, with no cramp having occurred," she said.

Jones shared that medical tests revealed her heart had overworked during the match but caused no long-term issues.

"Overnight we conducted multiple studies and it seems my heart worked a little too hard on the day but thankfully no longer term impact. Bagota is one of my favorite events of the year and I hope to reconnect in 2026 under different circumstances. After a few days rest, I will continue to build on the improvements made to date this season. Thank you for the message and concern," she added.

Check out her Instagram story shared on X below:

Notably, Jones was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition at birth.

Francesca Jones grew up with a rare syndrome but had little challenge dealing with it

Fransesca Jones at Transylvania Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Francesca Jones was born with a rare disorder called Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EED). The syndrome affects the development of the feet, hands, nails, skin, teeth, and other structures.

Speaking to the LTA in 2022, Jones shared that growing up with the syndrome didn't change her mindset or approach. She faced challenges and handled them like any other kid.

“It didn’t change anything for me, it didn’t change my approach. I just had, like any kid, things that I was dealing with…and I dealt with it,” she said.

Although Francesca Jones has yet to win a title in 2025, she boasts an impressive 14-4 win-loss record this season.

