A day after training with Serena Williams, Venus Williams arrives at Citi DC open days ahead of tennis comeback

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams was seen practicing her serves ahead of her return to competitive tennis at the 2025 Washington Open. Venus, 45, last competed at the Miami Open in March 2024. She was also recently seen practicing with her sister, Serena Williams, ahead of the tournament (Washington Open) that starts on July 21st. This will be Venus' first match in over a year.Venus Williams was regarded as one of the best tennis players in the world. She gained recognition for her win at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships, earning her first-ever Grand Slam title at just 20. Venus would go on to win seven Grand Slam titles, with five coming at Wimbledon and two at the U.S Open. She is also one of the most decorated tennis players in Olympic history, winning four Olympic gold medals. Her last Grand Slam appearance came at Wimbledon 2023.Just a few days after practicing with her sister, Venus Williams was seen on the court ahead of the Washington Open.Venus also won 14 doubles Grand Slam titles with her sister Serena, with the siblings going undefeated in doubles finals together.Venus Williams discusses her and Serena's first time at the French OpenVenus Williams at the Fashion Awards 2024 - Source: GettyVenus Williams appeared as a tennis commentator for the 2025 French Open on TNT Sports just a month before her return to tennis in Washington. She discussed multiple topics, including her and Serena's first time in Paris at the age of 16 and 15 respectively: (2:47 onwards)&quot;The funniest thing is like Serena and I both came, I was 16 and she was 15 and we were like &quot;Where's the best deal?&quot; You know, and they were like &quot;No we tore that down.&quot; So we were so young and still like in high school, and in like history class, so we were just asking because that was so close at the time. So young , green, bright eyes full of belief. Still learning and realizing like we had to learn but realizing like one day we will win this thing.&quot;She also revealed that they used to miss practice due to jet lag ahead of the French Open, saying:&quot;We kept missing the practice so we actually had to like stand up and wait, so that way we wouldn't fall asleep so we could get to the practice. But it's all part for the course, and it's just so funny, this place is filled with memories.&quot;Venus Williams also showed her support for Coco Gauff, offering to give her advice anytime she needed it.