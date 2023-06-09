Novak Djokovic recently shared the names of sporting legends, meeting who was an overwhelming experience for the tennis icon.

The Serb is gearing up for his highly-anticipated semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open on June 9.

The Roland Garros official channel provided the 22-time Grand Slam champion some lighthearted relief from his grueling practice sessions with a fun round of the popular game "Never Have I Ever".

They shared Djokovic's video on Twitter as he can be seen holding up a flip plaque card with "I have" and "I have never" written on either side.

In one of the questions, he was asked if he had ever been starstruck in front of a celebrity. Djokovic replied in the affirmative and recalled the "emotional experience" of meeting ski racer and three-time Olympic Gold medalist Alberto Tomba. He also named 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras.

"Tomba La Bomba [Alberto Tomba]. We used to remember him and cheer for him. And when I met him for the first time, it was in Serbia. He came over. It was a very emotional experience for me. And of course meeting Pete Sampras," he said.

The 36-year-old added that Michael Jordan was one of his sports idols and expressed his wish to meet the basketball legend in the future.

"My third childhood sports idol was Michael Jordan and I still haven't met him, but I will probably be very startstruck if I did," he added.

The fun quiz continued with other interesting questions.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros Turns out even champion tennis players get starstruck 🤩 Turns out even champion tennis players get starstruck 🤩#RolandGarros https://t.co/Edudz4KsXN

Novak Djokovic to clash with Carlos Alcaraz in French Open 2023 SF

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Third seed Novak Djokovic will square off against top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open. The outcome of the showdown will not only edge the winner closer to the trophy but will also be vital in the race for the World No. 1 spot.

The Spaniard will come into the match with a convincing three-set victory over fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. In case he wins, he will have a definite hold over his current World No. 1 position, while a loss would mean trading the position with the Serb. The 20-year-old will be eyeing his second Grand Slam title after his 2022 US Open win.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros Alcaraz vs Djokovic



Will you be watching?



#RolandGarros Alcaraz vs DjokovicWill you be watching? 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Djokovic 🇷🇸Will you be watching?#RolandGarros

The 36-year-old will come into the match after dropping his only set in the tournament so far against 11th seed Karen Khachavov in the quarterfinals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to go down in history books as he chases his 23rd Major.

Both players have met only once on the tour and their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Alcaraz's favor.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes