A Federer family affair: Roger Federer's wife Mirka and twins participate in popular Geneva race

Tennis legend Roger Federer's wife, Mirka, and their children — Charlene Riva, Myla Rose, Leo and Lenny — participated in the popular Course de l'Escalade race in Geneva, which had over 45,000 participants.

Mirka, 44, her 13-year-old twin daughters Charlene and Myla and eight-year-old twin sons Leo and Lenny participated in three different categories at the 4.8 km race. While Mirka ran in the Women III category, Charlene and Myla raced in the Schoolgirls A category, while Leo and Lenny graced the Chicks A8 one.

Completing the race in 25 minutes and 22 seconds, Mirka finished a creditable 27th among 900 participants, as per the Swiss-French language newspaper Le Matin. It did not report anything about how the two sets of twins fared. Federer, apparently, did not participate in the event.

Considered one of the best players of all time, the 41-year-old Federer announced his retirement from the sport this year after an illustrious career spanning 24 years.

Having not played competitively since a Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz last year, Federer suffered multiple injury setbacks in his quest to return to action.

Following a third knee surgery towards the end of 2021, Federer ramped up his rehabilitation with a view to returning during the grasscourt swing. However, that didn't happen, with the eight-time Wimbledon champion gracing the Centenary celebrations of Centre Court as a visitor. It marked the first time Federer missed the tournament since debuting in 1999.

Federer announced before the 2022 Laver Cup that he would play his last match at the event, albeit in doubles. Teaming up with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal, the legendary duo squandered a match point on Federer's serve to go down in a match tie-break.

"I've always enjoyed coming to Japan" - Roger Federer after visiting Japanese capital post-retirement

Roger Federer called time on his career at the Laver Cup this year.

Roger Federer recently visited Tokyo as part of his apparel sponsor Uniqlo's Christmas tree lighting ceremony. He later played an exhibition event at the Ariake Coliseum.

The event, quite expectedly, was a huge success, drawing fans in huge numbers. It was Federer's first visit to the Japanese capital in three years, albeit without his family. He said:

"I've always enjoyed coming to Japan. The last time I was here, we came with our children, it was the first time that my girls and my boys, and my wife, all of the 6 of us, came together, and you know my kids are a little bit disappointed they couldn't come on to this trip."

#Tokyo #Japan #travel Tokyo, you were incredible as always! I loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you UNIQLO for hosting🥳 Tokyo🇯🇵, you were incredible as always! I loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you UNIQLO for hosting🥳😊 #Tokyo #Japan #travel https://t.co/rxXYrHJDr4

Roger Federer ended his singles career with a 1,251-275 record.

